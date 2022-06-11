UEFA Nations League, England vs Italy Live Score Updates: Starting XI named for England vs Italy

England vs Italy (ENG vs ITA) UEFA Nations League Live Football Score Streaming Online: It’s a repeat of last year’s European Championship final as England hosts Italy. This time, the match is not being held at Wembley Stadium — where there was crowd disorder before Italy won a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw — but at Molineux, the home of English Premier League team Wolverhampton.

The teams are playing their third Nations League group match in seven days, with Italy having drawn with Germany and beaten Hungary at home and England having lost at Hungary before drawing at Germany.

England (4-2-3-1) Ramsdale; James, Tomori, Maguire, Trippier; Ward-Prowse, Rice; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Abraham.

Italy (4-3-3) Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Gatti, Acerbi, Dimarco; Frattesi, Locatelli, Toneli; Pessina, Scammaca, Pellegrini.

