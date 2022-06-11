scorecardresearch
UEFA Nations League, England vs Italy Live Score Updates: Starting XI named for England vs Italy

England vs Italy (ENG vs ITA) UEFA Nations League Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: England who are winless thus far face Italy who are top with four points.

Updated: June 11, 2022 11:24:00 pm
England vs Italy (ENG vs ITA) UEFA Nations League Live Football Score Streaming Online: It’s a repeat of last year’s European Championship final as England hosts Italy. This time, the match is not being held at Wembley Stadium — where there was crowd disorder before Italy won a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw — but at Molineux, the home of English Premier League team Wolverhampton.

The teams are playing their third Nations League group match in seven days, with Italy having drawn with Germany and beaten Hungary at home and England having lost at Hungary before drawing at Germany.

England (4-2-3-1) Ramsdale; James, Tomori, Maguire, Trippier; Ward-Prowse, Rice; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Abraham.

Italy (4-3-3) Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Gatti, Acerbi, Dimarco; Frattesi, Locatelli, Toneli; Pessina, Scammaca, Pellegrini.

The last time these two sides met, England had to deal with heartbreak after losing to Italy in the penalty shootout at Euro 2020 final in Wembley. Is revenge on the cards tonight? 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Nations League match between England and Italy. The teams are playing their third Nations League group match in seven days, with Italy having drawn with Germany and beaten Hungary at home and England having lost at Hungary before drawing at Germany.

