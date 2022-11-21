England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: England to open campaign against Iran

England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard: England have a lot to live up to in their opening match against Iran after reaching the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the EURO 2020 final, but Gareth Southgate’s side has failed to win a single game in their last six matches. England were unbeaten in their campaign to qualify for Qatar while their total of 39 goals is their highest tally in a single World Cup qualifying campaign.

Iran, the highest-ranked side in Asia who have been reunited with successful coach Carlos Quieroz, will be fiercely competitive, especially in defence, as they aim to finally make it out of a World Cup group stage. Iran are making their sixth appearance at the World Cup since their debut at Argentina 1978 while this is their third successive appearance.

In the current FIFA World Cup, if the Iranian team will make history if it advances from the group stage, a feat it has never managed despite coming close several times. In Group B, Iran will face England, Wales and the United States.

