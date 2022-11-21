scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: England to open campaign against Iran

England are the favourites to finish top of Group B but Iran are determined to finally reach the knockout stage at a World Cup.

November 21, 2022 3:13:55 pm
England will take on Iran.

England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard: England have a lot to live up to in their opening match against Iran after reaching the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the EURO 2020 final, but Gareth Southgate’s side has failed to win a single game in their last six matches. England were unbeaten in their campaign to qualify for Qatar while their total of 39 goals is their highest tally in a single World Cup qualifying campaign.

Iran, the highest-ranked side in Asia who have been reunited with successful coach Carlos Quieroz, will be fiercely competitive, especially in defence, as they aim to finally make it out of a World Cup group stage. Iran are making their sixth appearance at the World Cup since their debut at Argentina 1978 while this is their third successive appearance.

In the current FIFA World Cup, if the Iranian team will make history if it advances from the group stage, a feat it has never managed despite coming close several times. In Group B, Iran will face England, Wales and the United States.

Follow England vs Iran Live Score and Updates below

England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score

Amidst turmoil back home, Iran open their campaign against group-favourites England

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz with players during training. (Reuters)

Protesting gender apartheid, Iran’s women’s basketball team removed their hijabs and unveiled a picture on Instagram on Sunday. It was a show of support in the aftermath of the anti-government protests that have gripped the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the regime’s morality police for not wearing a hijab.

Sports, and football, in particular, have been a big source of support for the protesters in recent months. Iran’s water polo and volleyball teams refused to sing their national anthem, their beach soccer team led the way, with player Saeed Piramoon even mimicking cutting his hair after scoring a goal. (Read More)

