England vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane’s ENG face GHA with knockout qualification in sight

England vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Follow ENG vs GHA mach live. (AP)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: With a spot in the Round of 32 up for grabs, England will take on Ghana in a crucial Group L clash at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the contest with three points from their opening fixtures, though their victories came in contrasting fashion. England were a cut above Croatia, cruising to a convincing 4-2 win as captain Harry Kane struck a brace to get the Three Lions’ campaign off to a flying start. Ghana, meanwhile, had to grind out their result against Panama. The game remained goalless through regulation time before Caleb Yirenkyi emerged as the hero, netting a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the 95th minute to snatch all three points from a helpless Panama side.

Story continues below this ad The African side has shown they possess the resilience to hang in tight games, and England will be wary of a Ghana team that thrives on set-pieces and physical duels. Gareth Southgate’s men, however, will back their superior quality and firepower to break down a stubborn Ghanaian defence, with Kane looking to add to his growing tally. SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW ENGLAND VS GHANA LIVE SCORE UPDATES OF FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 MATCH Live Updates Jun 23, 2026 11:44 PM IST England vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow POR vs UZB blog as well! While you wait for the England vs Ghana game, you can follow The Indian Express' LIVE coverage of the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match where a brace from Ronaldo has helped his team get a 3-0 lead by the end of the first half. FOLLOW PORTUGAL VS UZBEKISTAN LIVE BLOG Jun 23, 2026 11:40 PM IST England vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted lineups England: (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Konsa, Stones, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane. Ghana: (4-3-3): Asare (goalkeeper); Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey, Sulemana; Nuamah, Ayew, Semenyo. Jun 23, 2026 11:23 PM IST England vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads England: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Trevoh Chalobah, Dan Burn, Reece James, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Ivan Toney. Ghana: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Joseph Anang, Benjamin Asare, Alidu Seidu, Jonas Adjetey, Abdul Mumin, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Rahman Baba, Jerome Opoku, Kojo Peprah Oppong, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya, Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Elisha Owusu, Augustine Boakye, Abdul Fatawu, Jordan Ayew, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Antoine Semenyo, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Iñaki Williams, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Prince Adu. Jun 23, 2026 11:13 PM IST England vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hola! After an action-packed Portugal vs Uzbekistan match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, where Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in six different World Cups, our focus shifts to the Group L match where England and Ghana will take on each other with a round of 32 spot up for grabs. Stay tuned as we build up this game for you and give you all the live action from the match. Harry Kane serves a reminder of why he’s England’s most valuable player England's Harry Kane (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo) Harry Kane’s career has been defined by its late-stage urgency. The move to Bayern in search of trophies ended in a barren first season. That was followed by a gradual uplift which transitioned into titles and the unyielding admiration of a Munich public that got enamoured by the tireless workrate of the Englishman. Kane at Bayern is a revelation: dropping deep into the midfield, being an elite ball distributor, while maintaining an intelligent press. And it has not come at the cost of goals, nearly one a game. He was already England’s greatest striker before the move but has become a complete version of himself. (READ MORE)

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