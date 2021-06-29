England vs Germany, Sweden vs Ukraine UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

England vs Germany, Sweden vs Ukraine UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming: England, Germany, Sweden and Ukraine will try to earn the last two spots in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on the final day of the eound of 16 stages on Tuesday night. England are yet to lose their first game as they finished at the top of their group with 2 wins in three games. Germany have won, lost and drawn one game each in their group. On the other hand, Sweden were also at the top of their group without conceding a loss. Like Germany, Czech Republic also qualified for the round of 16 with one win, one loss and one draw.

Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic and Denmark have already made it through to the last eight. On the other hand, defending champions Portugal and world champions France were knocked out by Belgium and Switzerland respectively. On June 28 night, Spain emerged victorious against Croatia in a high-scoring game. It was followed by another high-scoring game in which the winner could not be decided even in the extra time. In the penalty shootout, France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe could not find the back of the net against a spirited Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Matches on Monday:

England vs Germany (9.30 PM IST)

Sweden vs Ukraine (12.30 AM IST)

How to watch the live telecast of Euro Cup 2020?

The live telecast will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the matches in Hindi Commentary. Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2020 matches?

Sony LIV app will live stream Euro 2020 football matches.