England vs France: Was Bukayo Saka fouled before Tchouaméni scored France’s opener?

France’s first goal – a rare long-range effort at this World Cup by Aurélien Tchouaméni broke the deadlock in a tense match between England and France at the World Cup 2022 quarterfinals. But the goal has created its own set of controversies.

This England team, particularly its forward line, is adept at earning fouls at club levels. For their clubs, it is necessary to do so in order to keep possession in tricky areas.

But in the buildup to their first goal, France were guilty of giving away a foul that was not called by the referee. When Saka was passed the ball in the French half, the winger couldn’t find space to pivot and instead tried to move the ball to the wings.

But while doing so, he was clattered into by French defender Dayot Upamecano, who clearly got Saka’s leg in a tackle before taking the ball and then moving high up the field.

His run upfield caused English players to not really call for the foul, and moments later midfielder Tchouaméni unleashed a rasping drive, which went beneath the legs of Jude Bellingham for a French goal. Miraculously, the goal stood and Saka’s foul was not picked up as the goal was checked once again.

“It’s not an excuse. It’s a simple decision. He just kicks his leg away and I’m not sure why it’s not a foul, said analyst and former footballer Gary Neville at half-time. “He’s nibbling and nibbling and it should have been a free-kick.”

Other TV analysts like Gary Linekar and Roy Keane both agreed that the challenge on Saka was a foul and should have been the reason that the goal was disallowed.

Tchouaméni on his part, was happy to score France’s opener and talked after the game to journalists and said, “Tonight I scored the most important goal of my career so far.”

The Real Madrid midfielder also spoke about how he was a fan of Lyon’s Lisandro Lopez and the celebration that he made was a tribute to the former footballer.

“When I was young, I was a fan of Bordeaux and I played as a striker. There was one who inspired me a lot, Lisandro López of Lyon. I had his shirt, he was really good,” said Tchouaméni to journalists.