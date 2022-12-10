scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
England vs France, FIFA WC 2022 live score updates: Lineups are in, FRA and ENG unchanged for quarterfinal

England vs France (ENG vs FRA) Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 live action.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 10, 2022 11:23:24 pm
England vs France, FIFA WC 2022 live score updates: England face France in quarterfinal

England vs France (ENG vs FRA) Live Football Score Streaming Online: England’s players have been asked one question over and over again as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. How do you stop Kylian Mbappé? Hardly surprising, given Mbappé is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals and is widely considered the man to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s biggest star.

Southgate’s team has played with more freedom at this World Cup, with a more attacking style leading to 12 goals in four games to tie Portugal as leading scorers. Southgate has opted to play with a back four so far, but could switch to a five-man defense to try to cope with Mbappé. England reached the semifinals in 2018, losing 2-1 in extra time to Croatia when trying to protect an early lead.

England also led early in the European Championship final last year, finishing 1-1 with Italy and losing the penalty shootout at home at Wembley Stadium. Again, Southgate was criticized for a too-cautious approach.

Live Blog

England vs France Live Football Score Online and Updates: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, ENG vs FRA live action below.

23:23 (IST)10 Dec 2022
ENG vs FRA: England XI announced

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Foden, Kane.

After much speculation about their system to deal with Kylian Mbappe, England too, are unchanged. Back four with three central midfielders.

23:18 (IST)10 Dec 2022
ENG vs FRA: France XI announced

France (4-3-3): Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Demble, Mbappe, Giroud.

A familiar-looking French side.

23:15 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Morocco's moment, Africa's moment
23:10 (IST)10 Dec 2022
ENG vs FRA: We know who the winner will face in the semifinal

A remarkable feat has been achieved by Morocco, who become the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup semifinal, after beating Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal.

They defeated Belgium, Spain, and Portugal en route to the final four, and did not concede a single goal in any of those games.

23:07 (IST)10 Dec 2022
ENG vs FRA: Hello and welcome

Welcome to The Indian Express' live coverage of a blockbuster World Cup quarterfinal between England and France - two teams boasting of more individual talent than any other country.

France come into the match as defending champions, the first since 2002 to reach the quarterfinal, and looking to be the first to defend their title since Brazil in 1962. England, whose last triumph on the world stage came in 1966, look to make the best of their most talented generation of players in recent history.

Stay tuned for all the live updates, real-time analysis, and storylines as we build up to kick off.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal with Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Jules Kounde. (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

England vs France: All eyes on Kylian Mbappe, but France’s unique midfield trio could be the X Factor

Much of the build-up to the blockbuster quarterfinal encounter between England and France – two teams brimming with individual talent – has been focused on one man: Kylian Mbappe.

The prolific Paris Saint-Germain forward is in mercurial form as the tournament’s highest goalscorer with five goals. He has looked sharp on and off the ball, and his match-winning brace against Poland in the round of 16 would have the English defence worried.

Expectations are that England coach Gareth Southgate will likely look to manage Mbappe by moving to a back three with two wing backs, his preferred defensive shape against teams that like to contest possession. In doing so, however, they would either have to sacrifice an attacker – an unlikely alternative given the lack of a second striker option – or sacrifice a midfielder, falling into a 3-4-2-1 formation. (READ MORE)

