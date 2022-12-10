England vs France, FIFA WC 2022 live score updates: Lineups are in, FRA and ENG unchanged for quarterfinal

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal with Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Jules Kounde. (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

England vs France: All eyes on Kylian Mbappe, but France’s unique midfield trio could be the X Factor

Much of the build-up to the blockbuster quarterfinal encounter between England and France – two teams brimming with individual talent – has been focused on one man: Kylian Mbappe.

The prolific Paris Saint-Germain forward is in mercurial form as the tournament’s highest goalscorer with five goals. He has looked sharp on and off the ball, and his match-winning brace against Poland in the round of 16 would have the English defence worried.

Expectations are that England coach Gareth Southgate will likely look to manage Mbappe by moving to a back three with two wing backs, his preferred defensive shape against teams that like to contest possession. In doing so, however, they would either have to sacrifice an attacker – an unlikely alternative given the lack of a second striker option – or sacrifice a midfielder, falling into a 3-4-2-1 formation. (READ MORE)