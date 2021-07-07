England vs Denmark UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: When and where to watch

England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany, at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Source: AP)

England vs Denmark UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: England will be taking on Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with the home crowd getting behind them. England have been in fantastic form in the tournament so far as they are yet to concede a loss or a goal. On the other hand, Denmark has made it to the semi-final despite losing two matches and their star midfielder Christian Eriksen. This will be Denmark’s fourth Euro semi-final and first since 1992. England have had an upper hand over Denmark at the Wembley stadium winning five out of seven clashes. Interestingly, irrespective of the winner, the scoreline between the two at this venue has always read 1-0. This is England’s third chance to reach the Euro final for the first time

When is England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final match?

England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final match will take place on Thursday (Wednesday night), July 08.

What are the timings of England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final match?

England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final match?

England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final match?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 in English.

Where can you live stream England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final match?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2) in India.