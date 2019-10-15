England vs Bulgaria halted over racist chants from home fans

England’s Euro 2020 qualifying match in Bulgaria on Monday was halted twice in the first half over racist chants directed towards some England players by sections of home fans.

We can confirm that @England players were subjected to abhorrent racist chanting while playing in the #EURO2020 qualifier against Bulgaria. This is unacceptable at any level of the game and our immediate focus is supporting the players and staff involved. — The FA (@FA) October 14, 2019

England captain Harry Kane complained to referee Ivan Bebek, who, following UEFA’s newly introduced three-step protocol to deal with racist chants in football stadiums, temporarily suspended play twice – once in the 27th minute when England were leading 2-0, and then in the 42nd minute when they had added another.

Step 1 of the racism protocol – making an announcement on the stadium’s PA system for it to stop – was enforced in the 27th minute as play was halted for a short while.

The public announcement was met with loud boos from the home fans.

Utterly gross. Bulgaria fans doing Nazi salutes during game against England, a match blighted by vile racism #BULENG https://t.co/nfmU9ti9FD pic.twitter.com/W5lUOnFs6A — Joseph Willits (@josephwillits) October 14, 2019

With minutes left before half time, play was suspended again, with England manager Gareth Southgate having told the fourth official that further racist chants had been directed at his players. Step 2 of the racism protocol – temporary suspension of the match and further PA addresses – was enforced at this point.

Bulgaria captain Ivelin Popov pleaded with fans to stop the chanting.

Good for him. It needs to come from the home players. Imagine thinking you’re in any way superior due to the colour of your skin. Such ignorance. https://t.co/te9BhPwZPF — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 14, 2019

England went into the half time break with a 4-0 lead.

Marcus Rashford scored a seventh-minute stunner. A Ross Barkley brace put England three up (20, 32). Raheem Sterling scored England’s fourth and fifth (45+4, 69). Harry Kane added a sixth in the 85th minute.

Step 3 of the racism protocol – abandonment of the match- was not enforced despite there being reports of continuing abuse.

The best stance would be for the Bulgarian team to forfeit the game in disgust at their own fans … Not to come out for the 2nd Half … I can’t believe this still goes on … !!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 14, 2019

An FA statement after the match said, “As we are sadly aware, this is not the first time our players have been subjected to this level of abuse and there is no place for this kind of behaviour in society, let alone in football. We will be asking UEFA to investigate as a matter of urgency.”

England striker Tammy Abraham had said before the match that England would walk off the pitch – an action involving conceding the match by a 3-0 margin – if their black players are subjected to racist abuse. Southgate had, however, said, “There is a UEFA process and we have to have faith in that process.”