FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is officiating semifinal between England and Argentina ?

Referee Ismail Elfath walks on the field during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The place in the World Cup final is up for grabs as the second semifinal is set for an epic and much awaited encounter between the defending champions Argentina and the high flying England. The match will take place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on July 15.

FIFA has officially appointed American referee Ismail Elfath to take charge of this blockbuster game, as he has got a massive task on his hands to fairly conduct this showdown between two of the very best nations.

England will enter the game after a big win against the sturdy Norway side in the quarters, thanks to another splendid brace by their star midfielder Jude Bellingham who cancelled out Andreas Schjelderup’s left footed cross-cum-finish to round off the day with a Man of the Match award in a tight 2-1 (AET) win. On the other side, La Albiceleste qualified for the semifinals for a second successive World Cup after a 3-1 (AET) victory over Switzerland. Alexis Mac Allister provided the early breakthrough for the champions, before the Swiss equalised through Dan Ndoye in the second half and the game was further extended by 30 mins. It required a spectacular curling finish from outside the box by striker Julian Alvarez and a sharp instinctive finish from the substitute Lautaro Martinez to take the Argentines through.