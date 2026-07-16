England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Match Live Updates: ENG 0-0 ARG | Tensions boiling over already

England vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: ARG take on ENG for a spot in the final. (AP)

Lionel Messi will be facing England for the first time in his career as Argentina look to book their spot in the second successive World Cup final as the two powerhouses lock horn in the Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday night. With Spain looming in the final after outplaying France in the first semifinal on Wednesday, both Argentina and England know what awaits them at the Metlife Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams are filled to the brim with star players with the Three Lions skipper Harry Kane and No.10 Jude Bellingham burning the brightest. For Argentina, it’s difficult to look beyond Messi who at the ripe age of 39, has absolutely taken the World Cup by storm, having scored 8 goals, eclipsing Germany’s Miroslav Klose’s record as the highest-ever goal scorer in World Cup history.

Story continues below this ad England vs Argentina Football Updates Score ENG 0-0 ARG Half 1st Current Time 15th minute England XI Pickford, Stones, Guehi, James, Spence, Rice, Anderson, Bellingham, Rogers, Kane, Gordon Argentina XI Martinez, Tagliafico, Martinez, Romero, Molina, Paredes, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Alvarez, Messi, Simeone Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Big moments of game 4th min: Enzo Fernandez clatters into the back of Elliot Anderson’s head leading to an early altercation involving multiple players of both sides While most of the limelight will be stolen by Messi, Kane and Bellingham, the support cast of the two teams feature the who’s who of the game with Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Declan Rice and Anthony Gordon all set to feature in a clash that is expected to be a mouthwatering one. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF ENGLAND vs ARGENTINA, 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL: Live Updates Jul 16, 2026 12:44 AM IST ENG vs ARG World Cup LIVE: 13' | Confrontations all around the field And Argentina give the ball away and Anderson tried to go after it and he is bundled into the ground and then does not let Mac Allister get away with the ball. Another foul. ARG 0-0 ENG Jul 16, 2026 12:40 AM IST England vs Argentina World Cup LIVE: 9' | Fouls galore The match does not seem to have a proper flow with players getting fouled left, right and centre. There's a foul on Tagliafico now and as Argentina try to build, an England player has been fouled. ARG 0-0 ENG Jul 16, 2026 12:37 AM IST ENG vs ARG World Cup LIVE: 5' | Stop and start Both teams are pressing each other like there's no tomorrow which have paved way for players constantly barging into each other and drawing fouls. A bit of a stop-start match and we are just 5 mins into it. ARG 0-0 ENG Jul 16, 2026 12:34 AM IST England vs Argentina World Cup LIVE: 3' | Anderson now finds himself on the ground And we already have a melee on the field as Anderson now finds himself on the ground as the smiles and handshakes before the match have evaporated. The referee will be kept busy tonight. ARG 0-0 ENG Jul 16, 2026 12:33 AM IST ENG vs ARG World Cup LIVE: 2' | Parades nudges Bellingham in feisty start Argentina with their lucky navy blue kit and England in their white kit get us underway. An early foul on Parades on Bellingahm as the Argentine player just barges into the England midfielder. ARG 0-0 ENG Jul 16, 2026 12:30 AM IST England vs Argentina World Cup LIVE: Quick team news Argentina have made one change with Giuliano Simeone coming in for Rodrigo De Paul while England have made 3 with Reece James, Djed Spence and Morgan Rogers replacing Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly and Noni Madueke. Jul 16, 2026 12:29 AM IST ENG vs ARG World Cup LIVE: Sandip G from the venue Our man from the ground Sandip G reports from the venue Left: The Argentina Enclosure

Right: Enzo Fernandez's family



Video courtesy: Sandip G pic.twitter.com/Fda4QOyGHC — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) July 15, 2026 Jul 16, 2026 12:26 AM IST England vs Argentina World Cup LIVE: National anthems time We are almost close to kickoff as the two teams are standing around the centre circle with both countries' flags flanking them. National anthems time. England's first, followed by Argentina's. Jul 16, 2026 12:22 AM IST ENG vs ARG World Cup LIVE: Starting lineups England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Djed Spence, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon Subs: Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly, Trevoh Chalobah, Dan Burn, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Ivan Toney Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Giuliano Simeone Subs: Juan Musso, Geronimo Rulli, Marcos Senesi, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, Facundo Medina, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentin Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nico Gonzalez, Thiago Almada, Nico Paz, Jose Manuel Lopez, Lautaro Martinez Jul 16, 2026 12:21 AM IST England vs Argentina World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome Under the shadows of the Falkland War, Argentina and England faced off in the 1986 World Cup, match that has gone on to gain iconic status due to Diego Maradona’s Hand of God goal as well as his goal of the century. Next came the 1998 World Cup clash where David Beckham was sent off. Fast forward to 2002 when Beckham redeemed himself somewhat. Now, in 2026, we are ready for the latest chapter in England and Argentina’s grudge match when Lionel Messi will for the first-time ever play against the Three Lions. Spain await the winners of this semifinal on Sunday. Who goes through tonight? We’ll find out soon. Unlike France and Spain, smooth-sailing vessels, Argentina and England have creaked and squeaked their way to the last four. (AP) World Cup: Why creaking Argentina and squeaking England can still scrap out wins Unlike France and Spain, smooth-sailing vessels, Argentina and England have creaked and squeaked their way to the last four, weathering literal and metaphorical storms, surviving scares, crossing the line through force of personalities and moments of individual wizardry and defiance, bound by a thread of positive volatility. (READ MORE)

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