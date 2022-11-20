scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

England to take the knee before Monday’s game against Iran, says coach Southgate

Southgate says he is “not informed enough” to make any comment on Iran women protests.

England manager Gareth Southgate, Gareth Southgate under fire, Gareth Southgate, Nations League, "the right person", FIFA World Cup, Qatar. 2022Gareth Southgate monitors an England training session. (Reuters)

Gareth Southgate has said that his England players will take the knee before the start of their opening game against Iran on Monday.

It’s a ritual England have followed in games since the death of George Floyd in 2020 in US.

“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time,” said Southgate. We feel this is the biggest and we think it’s a strong statement that will go around the world for young people, in particular, to see that inclusivity is very important,” Southgate told reporters.

“We have discussed taking the knee,” Southgate said. “We feel we should. It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time. “Of course, we understand in the Premier League that clubs have decided to only do that for certain games, big occasions, we feel this is the biggest.”We think it is a strong statement to go around the world for young people in particular to see that inclusivity is very important.”

Southgate on Iran

Iran’s government has been under fire for over two months by women-led protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amino, a 22-year old woman who was arrested by the morality police in Tehran.

But Southgate didn’t want to make any comments on the issue ahead of England’s opener against Iran.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar rowPremium
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar row
Apple iPad 2022 review: The budget iPad now has more ammunitionPremium
Apple iPad 2022 review: The budget iPad now has more ammunition
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...

“I don’t feel informed enough to comment on what’s going on in Iran,” he said. “I don’t think it’s my place to comment on it either.”

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 11:45:37 pm
Next Story

Doing everything possible to give push to infrastructure projects in states: CM Eknath Shinde

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Football fever grips Kolkata as Qatar FIFA World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 20: Latest News