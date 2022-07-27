scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

England thrash Sweden 4-0 to reach Euro 2022 final

The hosts will feature in their third Euros final come Sunday, July 31

By: Sports Desk
July 27, 2022 7:44:22 am
Euro 2022, England beat swedenm England vs Sweden, Euro 2022 final, ENGSWE, England vs Sweden semifinalEngland's Francesca Kirby celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's 4th goal during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

England broke past the Sweden defence as they beat the first ever winners of the Women’s European Championships 4-0 in the semifinal at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, July 26.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby took the hosts to their third Euros final and their first since 2009.

Sweden, who were unbeaten on their run to the semifinals, started off the match at their pressing best, testing the England goalkeeper Mary Earps seconds into the first half.

The hosts would gather themselves halfway through the first 45 minutes in Sheffield as Lauren Hemp and Beth Mead looked venomous on the flanks.

Mead would give England the advantage 34 minutes in, as Hemp’s initial cross wasn’t met by Ellen White, only for Lucy Bronze to quickly cross the ball in from the right. England’s top scorer would take one touch to control and another to lash the ball past Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindhal, who got fingertips to it.

Bronze would double the Lionesses’ lead three minutes into the second half with a header off a corner.

England’s first substitute on the night, Alessia Russo made immediate impact coming off the bench as her run on the right ended with a cross in for Hemp who was unable to put the ball in the net. The 23-year old United forward then scored her fourth and one of the most remarkable goals at a major tournament semifinal, backheel-nutmegging Lindhal to make it 3-0. With 14 minutes left on the clock, Fran Kirby would get her second goal at these Euros with an audacious chip over the Swedish goalkeeper.

England completed 20 goals at Women’s Euro 2022 and 104 in 19 games under manager Sarina Wiegman.

The hosts now await either Germany or France in the final under the Wembley arch.

