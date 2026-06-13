Star-studded England left with one ball and no shoes as theft hits FIFA World Cup camp

Harry Kane and the rest of the England squad are scheduled to have their first training session on Sunday ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia. (AP Photo)

England are just about four days away from starting their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a match against Croatia in a rematch of the 2018 semi-final, but they have been left without any boots to wear for the match! The Football Association has launched an urgent investigation after the teams’ match shoes and training equipment was stolen, with the vehicles transferring equipment to their Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City were broken into.

The heist has reportedly left England, who boast some of the most prominent names in the sport in their lineup, with just one football remaining for training. Thomas Tuchel and his squad are scheduled to arrive at the in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon and the equipment was due to be in place beforehand, according to BBC Sport.