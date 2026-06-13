Star-studded England left with one ball and no shoes as theft hits FIFA World Cup camp

England are just about four days away from starting their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a match against Croatia in a rematch of the 2018 semi-final, but they have been left without any boots to wear for the match! The Football Association has launched an urgent investigation after the teams’ match shoes and training equipment was stolen, with the vehicles transferring equipment to their Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City were broken into.
The heist has reportedly left England, who boast some of the most prominent names in the sport in their lineup, with just one football remaining for training. Thomas Tuchel and his squad are scheduled to arrive at the in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon and the equipment was due to be in place beforehand, according to BBC Sport.
They are scheduled to have their first full training session at the site on Sunday and the theft could disrupt some of these plans. Among other items being transported from Florida were analysis equipment, tactical whiteboards and massage tables used by Tuchel’s coaching staff.
The Kansas City police department is investigating the incident and has confirmed that two suspects have been apprehended. “Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation,” a police spokesperson is quoted as saying by the Guardian.
England warmed up for the tournament with wins over New Zealand in Tampa and Costa Rica in Orlando. They also had an acclimatisation camp in the heat of West Palm Beach, Florida. Bukayo Saka is in a race to prove his fitness after struggling with an achilles problem while Ezri Konsa and John Stones could keep Marc Guéhi out in central defence. England are placed in Group L along with Croatia, Ghana and Panama. Four matches have been played thus far in the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Toronto and Los Angeles.