Online racist abuse of England players part of bigger problem

In the ongoing saga of racist abuse contaminating English football, Portsmouth became the latest talking point on Wednesday after reports emerged that their academy players allegedly racially abused England footballers following the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalties during the shootout and leaked group chat on social media revealed that Portsmouth youngsters wrote texts like “All black ones missed”, “houses getting bombed” and “Death threats immediately…” The League One club released a statement, confirming that it has “launched an immediate investigation”.

Black players targeted

After the Euros final on Sunday, Rashford, Sancho and Saka — aged 23, 21 and 19 respectively — found themselves at the receiving end of racist abuse on social media. In Withington, south of Manchester where Rashford was born, a mural of the footballer was defaced with racist graffiti. Rashford had suffered racist abuse on social media after Manchester United’s Europa League final loss to Villarreal as well. Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker were subjected to racist abuse in the wake of Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

A worrying trend

In January last year, figures put out by UK’s Minister of State (Home Office) Susan Williams confirmed that reported racist abuse incidents rose from 98 to 152 between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 football seasons. Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that England players were targeted with 12,500 hate messages on social media during Euro 2020.

Hate on social media

Social media companies aren’t being regulated in the same way as mainstream media, for they aren’t categorised as publishers or broadcasters. They are not held responsible for the content that appears on their platforms. Also, tech companies don’t collect complete whereabouts of their subscribers/users unless their accounts are verified. So, people can file discriminatory posts anonymously.

Social media claims that they have an internal mechanism to fight racism and/or any type of discrimination, but a lot of people are far from convinced.

Political & administrative angle

The UK Government and the British Royalty, along with the Football Association (FA), condemned the racist trolls on social media following the Euros final. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now said that racists will be banned from football matches. Then again, when the England players were taking a knee before their matches at the Euros, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel sided with the booing fans and accused the England team of engaging in “gesture politics”. So after the final, when Patel expressed her “disgust” at the racist abuse of the three players, England defender Tyrone Mings wrote on Twitter: “You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.”