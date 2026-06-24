‘VAR went for coffee’: Miffed Queiroz on Ghana being denied penalty vs England

England and Ghana’s may have ended without goals but not without events. England superstar Jude Bellingham could be seen having words with the Ghanaian coaching staff at the half-time whistle. Later in the match, there was a challenge made by England defender Ezri Konsa on Prince Adu that led to loud appeals for penalty from the Ghanaians that fell on deaf ears.

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz said after the game that they were happy with the draw but when asked about the appeal for penalty, he didn’t make too much of an effort to mince words before squaring it off with some humour. “I’m not sure VAR is still working in the World Cup. We still have VAR? It’s working?” said Queiroz.