‘VAR went for coffee’: Miffed Queiroz on Ghana being denied penalty vs England

England and Ghana’s may have ended without goals but not without events. England superstar Jude Bellingham could be seen having words with the Ghanaian coaching staff at the half-time whistle. Later in the match, there was a challenge made by England defender Ezri Konsa on Prince Adu that led to loud appeals for penalty from the Ghanaians that fell on deaf ears.
Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz said after the game that they were happy with the draw but when asked about the appeal for penalty, he didn’t make too much of an effort to mince words before squaring it off with some humour. “I’m not sure VAR is still working in the World Cup. We still have VAR? It’s working?” said Queiroz.
“I have some doubts about that because another penalty that they need give to Ghana, a clear penalty against England (was missed).”
American official Armando Villarreal was VAR for Tuesday’s match in Foxborough, where Said Martinez of Honduras was referee.
“We had our chances to the point that they’re lucky. They’re very lucky. Once again, VAR went for a coffee. It’s natural, I would like to also take my coffees once in a while, but it was a clear penalty, red card. You have any doubts about that? You guys who saw the game have any doubts about that or is it only me that was in the game?
“At the end of the day, that’s why I say it was a fair result. They play more time with the ball, we fight more, we fight better, we create our chances, they have chances at the end. I think they are happy and I am happy also with the draw. I’m sorry for my sarcasm, but if I say these kind of things seriously they punish me, so I hope you understand that I’m joking.” The draw left England and Ghana level on four points in Group L, with Croatia just one point below them at third, having beaten Panama earlier.