scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

England embracing tough Qatar heat ahead of World Cup opener, says Conor Coady

Apart from the heat in Qatar, the country's treatment of foreign workers, restrictive social laws and LGBTQ rights have also been criticized

England's Conor Coady during the press conference . (REUTERS)

England defender Conor Coady said on Thursday that temperatures at the World Cup in Qatar are certainly much hotter than those experienced back home but it is time the players embraced the heat and put it out of their minds.

England held their first training session in the blazing heat and humidity at their Al Wakrah training base on Thursday with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, which forced Wales to postpone their session to the evening when it is cooler. But Coady said there was no point in “over-thinking” about the heat as it would get them nowhere during the tournament.

“It was hard this morning. It was a long session and it was something we needed as a team to get used to it, to feel it, to understand it, and it’s tough” Coady told reporters ahead of England’s Group B opener against Iran on Monday.

“I’m not going to sit here and say it’s not tough, but we’re professional players. We understand what we’re doing and training this morning was fantastic. It’s a different environment for us. “It’s something we want to take on board as quickly as possible and something we want to enjoy. So we’re going out there to embrace it … I enjoy playing in the sun, we don’t get it so often back home, do we?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

Apart from the heat in Qatar, the country’s treatment of foreign workers, restrictive social laws and LGBTQ rights
have also been criticized, leading many of the teams participating in the tournament to raise concerns. Coady said he felt for LGBTQ fans who had decided to boycott the World Cup, saying England wanted every fan to come and drive them on but he added that they respected the rules in Qatar.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Homosexuality is illegal in the conservative Muslim country but World Cup organizers have repeatedly said that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome. “From our own point of view, we really believe that football is for absolutely everybody. That’s what we believe as a team, as people, as players and that’s what we want to focus on,” Coady said.

“We’ve come to a country where we respect rules and respect everything that goes on in this country. But we stand for what we stand for and we’ll keep on moving forward with that.” James Maddison was the only England player to miss training on Thursday but Coady said the midfielder, who limped out of his club Leicester City’s final Premier League match before the World Cup on Nov. 12, was “all OK”.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 10:15:01 pm
Next Story

Amit Shah to Nadda, BJP ropes in top leaders to campaign for MCD polls

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 17: Latest News