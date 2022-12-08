England defender Harry Maguire believes England has got the belief to win the World Cup

While England lost to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Harry Kane led team will face defending champions France in the quarter-final in an attempt for a spot in the semifinals at the Al Bayt stadium in Qatar on Saturday. It was England’s first semi-final appearance since the team’s loss on penalties against West Germany in the 1990 World Cup and England defender Harry Maguire believed the team is a lot different from the 2018 team.

“That’s the one thing I’d say is a lot different from the 2018 squad. I played when we got to the semi-final and a lot of the lads were happy. You knew that whatever happened in that semi-final, you’d go home and be classed as a hero; you’d get a good reception, everyone would be patting you on the back. Now there’s a belief that we’ve got to win this tournament,” Maguire told The Guardian in an interview prior to the team’s quarter-final against France.

The 1966 World Cup Champions had made an exciting start in the World Cup in Qatar with a 6-2 drubbing of Iran before the Gareth Southgate coached team played a 0-0 draw against USA in their second encounter. With two goals from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Phil Foden, England thrashed Wales 3-0 to top the group B and set up a round of 16 encounter against Senegal. The team scored a 3-0 win over Senegal with Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scoring for the team and Maguire talked about the fact that how tough it will be for the team.

“Of course we know how tough it is going to be. There are probably five or six teams with the same belief. But in 2018 we probably weren’t one of those teams. Now there’s five or six who have that belief and we’re one of them,” Maguire further added.

The England defender has been seen as a liability by some of the football critics including former England footballer Rio Ferdinand.

The former centre-back had termed Maguire as a liability for Manchester United and had even questioned Maguire’s place in the England’s World Cup squad.

Maguire was signed up for a deal close to 80 million pounds from Leicester City and the defender has not been in the best of form for his new club.

The Manchester United captain believes that he can bounce back from the dips. “You pick up bits and bobs and maybe my family read things more than me. I tell them to stay off social media – maybe they don’t because it’s a habit for most people these days. But I’m 29 years old, I’m the captain of Manchester United and I’ve made 52 appearances for my country. I’m doing everything I always wanted to do. During a career there’s only probably Lionel Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] who’ve not had a dip. There’s no way, especially with all the scrutiny that is on defences these days, you’re not going to have dips. It’s how you bounce back from them,” Maguire said in the interview.