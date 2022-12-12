Former England captain Alan Shearer on England loss : Shit happens and then sleep desserts you

A day after England suffered their seventh defeat in the quarter-finals in the World Cup suffering a 1-2 defeat against defending champions France, former England captain and Premier League’s highest scorer Alan Shearer has spoken about England missed chance to create history and termed as the Friday night loss as not a tactical failure.

“Analyse this all you want (and, man, I’m sure we will) but sometimes matches hinge on moments, and sometimes they swing for you and sometimes they don’t. Harry Kane missed a penalty and this progressive, young England team with their progressive manager are heading home. It wasn’t an institutional failure, a failure of systems or substitutes or tactics or talent or failing to practise. Sometimes s*** happens and then sleep deserts you,” Shearer wrote in his column in The Athletic.

England coach Gareth Southgate too has talked about how the team had prepared for the clash against France ahead of the match. While England lost the match with Harry Kane missing a penalty in the 84th minute of the match, Southgate was of the view that the England team were disciplined for most of the quarter-final and gave a good fight.

Before departing from our Al Wakrah base, we sat down with Gareth Southgate to reflect on the #ThreeLions' @FIFAWorldCup adventure, last night's game and your incredible support this winter. pic.twitter.com/meU9DKy2UF — England (@England) December 11, 2022

“The game was exactly as we prepared for it. We knew we were likely to have more of the ball. We knew France, a lot of times they will wait and they want to hit you on counter attack, so positionally you gotta be so disciplined. We were for the majority of the game. We didn’t get totally right all the time. But we got for the majority of the game the right balance. A 30 second period can turn your life upside down,” Southgate said while speaking in a conversation in an England’s official team’s video show Lions Den.

England were trailing 1-0 in the match after Aurellen Tchouameni scored the opener for the defending champions in the 17th minute of the match. The second half saw England dominating the proceedings and Harry Kane scored the equaliser for the team after Bukayo Saka was fouled by Tchoumeni in the 54th minute of the match. Oliver Giroud would score France’s second goal in the 78th minute to put the defending champions into the lead before England captain Harry Kane missed a penalty kick in the 84th minute. With France holding to the 2-1 lead, England suffered their seventh defeat in the quarter-finals in World Cup. Southgate spoke about the team’s character coming through the match against France.

“Firstly, I think when we went behind yesterday, they had the character to come through. It’s a game where you are. A goal behind, the opposition is dangerous on the counter. I think, without doubt, a few years ago we could have been overwhelmed in a game like that. But we rode that period and we really dominated the second half specially. So that comes from the spirit that’s there. And in a moment like today, where some individuals would be so particularly hurting because they will feel the responsibility. They should not feel that way. We have been through too much as a team,” added Southgate.

The former England player, who joined the team as the head coach in 2016, saw his team reaching the World Cup semi-final in the 2018 World Cup apart from last year’s Euro Championship final against Italy. The team lost the Euro final on penalties against Italy. The coach’s contract runs till the end of 2024 and Southgate believes that the current team is playing more freely.

“Because of our experiences in the last few years, the knockout games have become something where we have more expectation, we’ve become freer in them. If I think back to Colombia [round of 16 game in 2018 World Cup] four years ago, the tension in the team and in all of us at getting over the line, it affects performance. I think we saw in the two knockout games this time, that’s what that experience brings,” said Southgate.