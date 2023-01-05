England champions, Manchester City renew partnership with Jio

English Premier League defending champions, Manchester City Football Club have announced a new partnership with Indian telecommunications company, Jio, making the brand ‘the Club’s Official Mobile Communications Network Partner in India’.

In a statement made public on their website, Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer ar City Football Group said: “The Club has a passionate and growing fanbase in India and we are continually exploring new ways to provide greater fan experiences for our followers in the region and around the globe, particularly within the digital and technology space.”

We are pleased to announce our new regional partnership with @reliancejio, India’s leading digital services brand, who will become our Official Mobile Communications Network Partner in India 🇮🇳 All of the details here ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 5, 2023

As part of the new agreement, Man City’s OTT platform CITY+ will be integrated into the JioTV platform providing fans in India further access to exclusive club content including match highlights, live Manchester City Women’s team and Elite Development Squad fixtures, matchday content and City Studios documentaries.

City currently sit second in the English Premier League points table, with 36 points in 16 games, eight behind league leaders Arsenal. The Gunners, who have played a game more, have 44 points in their bag.

Meanwhile in the Champions League, City had finished on top of Group G with four wins and two draws.