Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

England champions, Manchester City renew partnership with Jio

City currently sit second in the English Premier League points table, with 36 points in 16 games, eight behind league leaders Arsenal.

MCI vs MUNManchester City's Phil Foden, right, celebrates with his teammate Erling Haaland after scoring his side's sixth goal and his personal hat trick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England champions, Manchester City renew partnership with Jio
English Premier League defending champions, Manchester City Football Club have announced a new partnership with Indian telecommunications company, Jio, making the brand ‘the Club’s Official Mobile Communications Network Partner in India’.

In a statement made public on their website, Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer ar City Football Group said: “The Club has a passionate and growing fanbase in India and we are continually exploring new ways to provide greater fan experiences for our followers in the region and around the globe, particularly within the digital and technology space.”

As part of the new agreement, Man City’s OTT platform CITY+ will be integrated into the JioTV platform providing fans in India further access to exclusive club content including match highlights, live Manchester City Women’s team and Elite Development Squad fixtures, matchday content and City Studios documentaries.

City currently sit second in the English Premier League points table, with 36 points in 16 games, eight behind league leaders Arsenal. The Gunners, who have played a game more, have 44 points in their bag.

Meanwhile in the Champions League, City had finished on top of Group G with four wins and two draws.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 19:49 IST
Ajit Doval meets French counterpart, discusses strategic partnership between India and France

