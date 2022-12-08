England chalk up plan to keep Mbappe in check, could use Jose Mourinho blue print

England have plans in place for France and their star striker Kylian Mbappe, says Gareth Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland before the highly anticipated World Cup quarter-final clash.

Mbappe, who is elevating his performance to a whole new level at the World Cup, delivered another stellar performance when he scored twice and set up another goal for the defending champions in a 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday. The two goals came with powerful shots in the second half as Poland’s defenders struggled to keep up with Mbappe’s pace and physicality.

Therefore, he is expected to be closely marked on Saturday by England’s fastest defender, Kyle Walker. But Holland believes that England could deploy another method to stop the 23-year-old French forward during the quarter-final match at the Al-Bayt Stadium.

Holland, who worked under Mourinho at Chelsea, hinted that the Three Lions could take a leaf out of Jose Mourinho’s book in a bid to stop Mbappe and man-mark him – popularly known as Mourinho’s ‘soldier’ blueprint.

“I think there are a handful of players on the planet that you need to consider special attention to,” he was quoted as saying by The Independent.

“[Lionel] Messi has been one and probably still is. You’d have to put Mbappe in that kind of category,” he said.

“We do need to look at trying to avoid leaving ourselves in situations where he is as devastating as we’ve all seen. We have to try to find a way of avoiding that.

“Trying to adapt your team to cover for that whilst still trying to create your own problems is, I think, the challenge.

“I would like to think we won’t just be looking to stop a player but we would be looking to try to do everything possible to limit his super strengths whilst still trying to focus on our own strengths because we have good players.

“Players just as likely to cause France trouble as Mbappe would be to us. We have to find that balance.

“I remember having a conversation with [Jose] Mourinho about it a long time ago when he was with Real Madrid, they were playing Barcelona, and they had [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

“Alves would be the right-back for Barcelona and flying forwards in attack. He [Mourinho] would play a soldier against him to try to stop him, but then, of course, you don’t get any threat from your team from the soldier as you’re just stopping somebody — you’re not actually hurting them.

“Then he would try to play Ronaldo against him, directly, one against one because Alves was fantastic going forwards but maybe not quite as good defensively as a consequence,” he concluded.