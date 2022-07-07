England-Austria open Women’s Euro 2022 with record crowd

68,871 people watched England beat Austria 1-0 in the Women’s Euro 2022 opening match at Old Trafford, an attendance record in the competition’s history. The previous record was 41,301 during the 2013 final between Germany and Norway at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The record set by the first match of the tournament is expected to be broken by the final that will be played on Sunday, July 31 at the Wembley Stadium, the 90,000 tickets for which have been sold out.

Tonight's attendance is the 𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 in Women's EURO history 🤩 Off to a record-breaking start 🙌#WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/gf91uk2Aba — UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 6, 2022

In the lead-up to the tournament, UEFA had announced that they had sold 517,000 tickets out of their lot of 700,000 for the tournament. New viewership records are also likely to be set with the organizers having announced that more than 200 million people are expected to tune in from around the world.

The hosts began the tournament in front of a packed house at the Manchester United stadium, outscoring the opposition thanks to a Beth Mead chip in the 16th minute.