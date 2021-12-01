scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
MUST READ

England women’s football team sweeps to record win: 20-0

The England women's team has posted the biggest win in its history by routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

By: AP |
Updated: December 1, 2021 7:45:37 am
England vs Latvia, Football qualifiers, England's biggest win 20-0The scoreboard reading 20-0 during the Women's FIFA World Cup Qualifying - Group D match between England and Latvia at the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster, England, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

The England women’s team posted the biggest win in its history on Tuesday, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks _ including Ellen White, who became the team’s all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October.

England’s previous biggest win was 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

Other lopsided victories Tuesday included Ireland beating Georgia 11-0 and identical 8-0 scores for Spain over Scotland and Austria over Luxembourg.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win awards
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 01: Latest News