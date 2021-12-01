England women’s football team sweeps to record win: 20-0

By: AP |
Updated: December 1, 2021 7:45:37 am
Updated: December 1, 2021 7:45:37 am
The England women’s team posted the biggest win in its history on Tuesday, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.
There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks _ including Ellen White, who became the team’s all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October.
England’s previous biggest win was 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.
Other lopsided victories Tuesday included Ireland beating Georgia 11-0 and identical 8-0 scores for Spain over Scotland and Austria over Luxembourg.
