scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

End of an era: FIFA video game to disappear as EA Sports partnership ends

With EA Sports and FIFA officially ending the partnership, the iconic name and game will change permanently next year.

By: AP | Zurich |
May 10, 2022 10:39:37 pm
ea sports fifaFor many, FIFA means a game rather than a sports politics institution. (File)

The FIFA video game will be disappearing after the maker failed to strike a new licensing deal with world soccer’s governing body.

Instead, EA Sports FC will be introduced from 2023 after the company creates the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year.

EA has been producing a FIFA game for around three decades and its fond association with fans worldwide helped the Zurich-based organization’s brand when it was tarnished amid a wave of arrests of soccer officials in 2015.

For many, FIFA means a game rather than a sports politics institution. Now FIFA will have to search for new video gaming opportunities beyond EA.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read today
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The voice from US stirring Khalistan waters in Pu...Premium
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The voice from US stirring Khalistan waters in Pu...
Mines to mines… so ran the SorensPremium
Mines to mines… so ran the Sorens
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
More Premium Stories >>

“We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. “The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger.

We have an incredible opportunity to put EA SPORTS FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

MI vs RR
Rohit Sharma gets birthday present, MI win their first match of IPL-15
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 10: Latest News