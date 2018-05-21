Emre Can trains with Liverpool ahead of UEFA Champions League final

Emre Can has been the main injury concern for manager Juergen Klopp. (AP File Photo) Emre Can has been the main injury concern for manager Juergen Klopp. (AP File Photo)

Emre Can trained with the rest of the Liverpool squad on Monday ahead the Champions League final against Real Madrid, raising hopes he could return to the team after more than two months out because of a back injury.

The Germany midfielder, who traveled to Marbella for Liverpool’s warm-weather camp last week, has been the main injury concern for manager Juergen Klopp heading into Saturday’s game in Kiev but looked sharp in the open training session held at Anfield.

One particular moment stood out, a full sliding challenge on defender Virgil van Dijk during a “rondo” session.

“Ten days ago, I didn’t think it was possible that he could do what he did today,” Klopp said. “That is really positive but we have to wait again. It is really nice to have him back in the group. He is really desperate.”

Midfielder James Milner missed the final Premier League game of the season, against Brighton on May 13, with a muscle injury but also participated in training.

Klopp is expected to play Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Milner as his midfield three against Madrid. Can would be another good option, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out injured.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App