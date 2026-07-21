Emi Martinez contemplates on ‘if it’s time to step aside’ after defeat to Spain

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez posted on Instagram a couple of days after the side’s loss to Spain in the World Cup final, saying he is considering if it’s the time to step aside from international football.
“I dreamt we’d win it again, I dreamt of bringing it back to Argentina and making history once more.
The truth is, the pain is hard to explain. There are many things to reflect on and how to move forward, and if it’s time to step aside. I’m so sorry, I truly tried my best to help my country and my teammates,” Martinez said.
Martinez is known more for producing a performance of lifetime in the 2022 World Cup final, getting the better of elite strikers in psychological battles during penalty kicks, and turning out to be a showman in crucial moments. Out of the 11 saves he made against Spain on Sunday, a few were routine but Martinez’s celebrations and theatrics made every one of them eye-catching.
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Martinez, a vital element in Argentina’s two Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup glory, was singularly responsible for keeping his team in the game for as long as he did, being the Argentine player with the most touches in the summit clash.
The Aston Villa keeper has played 67 times for his country and had an excellent 2026 World Cup, taking part in all of Argentina’s matches, conceding just 8 goals while keeping 2 clean sheets. He also won the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in 2023 as well as 2024.
Meanwhile, Fifteen members of Argentina’s 26-player World Cup roster, led by head coach Lionel Scaloni, landed at Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza Airport on Monday on a chartered flight.
The squad’s arrival follows Sunday’s 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, decided by a Ferran Torres goal.