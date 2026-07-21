Emi Martinez contemplates on ‘if it’s time to step aside’ after defeat to Spain

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (23) reacts during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez posted on Instagram a couple of days after the side’s loss to Spain in the World Cup final, saying he is considering if it’s the time to step aside from international football.

“I dreamt we’d win it again, I dreamt of bringing it back to Argentina and making history once more.

The truth is, the pain is hard to explain. There are many things to reflect on and how to move forward, and if it’s time to step aside. I’m so sorry, I truly tried my best to help my country and my teammates,” Martinez said.