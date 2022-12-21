‘Baby doll with Mbappe’s face’: Emiliano Martinez mocks Kylian Mbappe again during Argentina’s victory parade

Emiliano Martinez has mocked Kylian Mbappe again, this time during Argentina’s trophy parade by holding a baby doll with the French star’s face on it.

To make matters worse, Martinez in fact held the Mbappe doll aloft while standing next to the 24-year-old’s PSG team-mate Lionel Messi as the pair celebrated Argentina’s penalty shootout win against France.

Earlier during the dressing room celebration, the Argentina players danced around the dressing room after their triumph and they were all heard singing “a minute’s silence for” in tandem, before leaving a gap for goalkeeper Martinez to shout: “For Mbappe who is dead!”

The beef between Martinez and Mbappé can be traced back to before the World Cup even began. Mbappé said that European nations had an advantage at the World Cup because the quality of football in Europe is higher than in other areas around the world.

“The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League, for example,” Mbappe said.

“When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win.”

Martinez had hit back to the PSG forwards saying, “He doesn’t know enough about football,” Martinez said. “He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn’t matter. We are a great team, recognised as such.”

Martinez made a dramatic point-blank last-ditch save to send the game to penalties before coming up clutch for La Albiceleste with a stunning save to help his home nation beat France 4-2.

On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe too had an excellent game. He scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final, he ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title.