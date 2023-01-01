scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Emiliano Martinez left on the bench against Tottenham by Aston Villa coach Unai Emery

This is the latest development in a burgeoning saga between the coach and the player. Earlier last week, Fichajes.net, which deals with football transfer market, had reported that Emery was ‘desperate’ to sell Martinez.

Martinez, who had an extended time off after leading the La Albiceleste to a third World Cup title has been in the news and faced criticism for the excessive tone of his celebrations.
Listen to this article
Emiliano Martinez left on the bench against Tottenham by Aston Villa coach Unai Emery
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

World Cup winner with Argentina Emiliano Martinez was left on the bench by Aston Villa coach Unai Emery in their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Instead, the coach ahs decided to keep his faith on Swedish keeper Robin Olsen who had a shaky time against Liverpool in Villa’s Boxing Day clash.

This is the latest development in a burgeoning saga between the coach and the player. Earlier last week, Fichajes.net, which deals with football transfer market, had reported that Emery was ‘desperate’ to sell Martinez.

Fichajes had claimed that Martinez might be up for sale in the January transfer window. They also said that Emery was unimpressed with his temperament and wants him out. Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, who also starred at the World Cup, was named as potential replacement.

Fichajes had said that Martinez was set for talks with club boss Emery over his behaviour in Qatar – who confirmed he would urge Martinez to ‘control’ his ’emotions’ in the future.

“The break between the two is complete and the former Villarreal coach is pulling all possible strings so that the goalkeeper’s departure from the Argentina team is complete,” reported Fichajes.

Martinez, who had an extended time off after leading the La Albiceleste to a third World Cup title has been in the news and faced criticism for the excessive tone of his celebrations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Coming up: A new and old year
Coming up: A new and old year
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future

He carried a doll with Mbappé’s face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy back home. Martinez, who also made a crude gesture after winning the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, was filmed mocking Mbappé in the team dressing room after the game.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 18:53 IST
Next Story

New Year festivities, protest throws traffic out of gear in Delhi

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 01: Latest News
close