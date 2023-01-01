Emiliano Martinez left on the bench against Tottenham by Aston Villa coach Unai Emery

World Cup winner with Argentina Emiliano Martinez was left on the bench by Aston Villa coach Unai Emery in their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Instead, the coach ahs decided to keep his faith on Swedish keeper Robin Olsen who had a shaky time against Liverpool in Villa’s Boxing Day clash.

This is the latest development in a burgeoning saga between the coach and the player. Earlier last week, Fichajes.net, which deals with football transfer market, had reported that Emery was ‘desperate’ to sell Martinez.

Fichajes had claimed that Martinez might be up for sale in the January transfer window. They also said that Emery was unimpressed with his temperament and wants him out. Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, who also starred at the World Cup, was named as potential replacement.

This is your Aston Villa team to face Tottenham Hotspur. 👊#TOTAVL pic.twitter.com/Ia9IbaMeXP — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 1, 2023

Fichajes had said that Martinez was set for talks with club boss Emery over his behaviour in Qatar – who confirmed he would urge Martinez to ‘control’ his ’emotions’ in the future.

“The break between the two is complete and the former Villarreal coach is pulling all possible strings so that the goalkeeper’s departure from the Argentina team is complete,” reported Fichajes.

Martinez, who had an extended time off after leading the La Albiceleste to a third World Cup title has been in the news and faced criticism for the excessive tone of his celebrations.

He carried a doll with Mbappé’s face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy back home. Martinez, who also made a crude gesture after winning the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, was filmed mocking Mbappé in the team dressing room after the game.