‘Be back in few weeks’: Emi Martinez in first words after horrific head clash in Premier League match

Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said that he had to undergo a surgery in his first words after being stretchered off the field during Chelsea’s Premier League match against Everton. Martinez suffered a head injury after a nasty-looking collission with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite midway through the second half of the match at Hill Dickinson Stadium, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Chelsea.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages, the operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and with a clean sheet. I’ll be back in a few weeks,” said Martinez in a post on his Instagram account along with a picture of himself in a bed in a hospital gown.