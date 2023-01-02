Emiliano Martinez gets guard dog worth £20,000 to protect World Cup winner’s medal

scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

The Aston Villa goalie bought a Belgian Malinois guard dog which have been used by the SAS and US Navy Seals in combat zones and the World Cup winner reportedly made the purchase from Elite Protection Dogs in order to protect his family as well as his World Cup winner's medal, the outlet further stated.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has reportedly splashed £20,000 on a guard dog in order to protect his World Cup winner’s medal, the Daily Star reported.

The Aston Villa goalie bought a Belgian Malinois guard dog which have been used by the SAS and US Navy Seals in combat zones and the World Cup winner reportedly made the purchase from Elite Protection Dogs in order to protect his family as well as his World Cup winner’s medal, the outlet further stated.

Martinez, who had an extended time off after leading the La Albiceleste to a third World Cup title has been in the news and faced criticism for the excessive tone of his celebrations.

He carried a doll with Mbappé’s face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy back home. Martinez, who also made a crude gesture after winning the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, was filmed mocking Mbappé in the team dressing room after the game.

On Sunday, Martinez was left on the bench by Aston Villa coach Unai Emery in their clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Instead, the coach ahs decided to keep his faith on Swedish keeper Robin Olsen who had a shaky time against Liverpool in Villa’s Boxing Day clash.

This was the latest development in a burgeoning saga between the coach and the player. Earlier last week, Fichajes.net, which deals with football transfer market, had reported that Emery was ‘desperate’ to sell Martinez.

Fichajes had said that Martinez was set for talks with club boss Emery over his behaviour in Qatar – who confirmed he would urge Martinez to ‘control’ his ’emotions’ in the future.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 19:26 IST
Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
