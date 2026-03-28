‘Thank goodness we weren’t playing the Finalissima like this’: Emiliano Martinez brands Argentina’s performance against Mauritania ‘one of the worst games’

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez slammed his national teammates after they struggled to a 2-1 win over Mauritania, saying that it was one of their worst-ever performance. “Pretty poor. It was one of the worst games we’ve played, even for a friendly. We lacked heart, thank goodness we weren’t playing the Finalissima like this. We lacked play and speed. We need a bit more heart. We lacked intensity, defensive solidity, and conviction when defending,” Martinez said.

Martinez’s Finalissima dig was in reference to Argentina and Spain’s exhibition match getting cancelled after Iranian strikes on American bases in middle eastern countries which had put the match at the Lusail stadium in Doha, in doubt.