Plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala found and identified, say investigators

Two weeks after the plane carrying Argentine football Emiliano Sala disappeared over the English Channel, the private investigators have reported that they have located the wreckage of the plane. According to a report by ESPN, the UK’s Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) have confirmed that the plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has been found on the seabed of the English Channel.

The report added that the plane was located Sunday morning by a search boat after the underwater searches began. The wreckage, then, was identified as from the missing plane.

The marine scientist David Mearns, who is leading the private search of the plane in tandem with the AAIB also took to Twitter to speak about the discovery. “Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN. As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV,” he wrote.

He further added that the AAIB will make an official statement on Monday. “The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by Police. The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David.”

The Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared from air traffic control radar’s while flying over the English channel on its way to Cardiff, Wales in England. Sala had signed with Cardiff City for £15 million, becoming their most expensive signing, a week prior to the disappearance.

The initial search of the plane was called off three days after the disappearance after the investigators failed to locate any signs of the aircraft. Sala’s family then launched a crowdfunding page to finance a private search, which had eventually begun last Sunday. Cushions believed to be from the plane were found on a beach near Surtainville in Northwestern France by a local last week on Monday.