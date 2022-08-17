scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United

Elon Musk has a history of being unconventional and making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal to secure Manchester United.

By: Reuters |
Updated: August 17, 2022 8:56:16 am
Manchester United, Elon Musk, Elon Musk buying Manchester United, Elon Musk, Tesla, Inc.Musk, the world's richest person, had said in April that there were "no further TSLA sales planned" - after he sold $8.5 billion worth of shares in the company back then. (Image Source: Reuters)

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, on Tuesday tweeted that he was buying football club Manchester United Plc, without offering any details.

Musk has a history of being unconventional and making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal to secure Manchester United.

“I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome,” Musk said in a tweet. The team is controlled by the American Glazer family. Neither the family nor Musk immediately responded to a request for comment.

British newspaper The Daily Mirror reported last year that the Glazers were prepared to sell the club but only if they were offered in excess of 4 billion pounds.($4.84 billion)

Musk is currently trying to exit a $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company, which has taken him to court.

Manchester United is one of the world’s best supported football clubs. They have been champions of England a record 20 times and have won the European Cup, the most prestigious club competition in the global game, three times.

Dissatisfaction among fans at the Glazers’ perceived lack of ambition to bring in top players intensified after the club finished sixth in the English Premier League last season, while crosstown rivals Manchester City won a second successive title.

The football club had a market capitalisation of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday’s stock market close.

Advertisement

Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005, due to the team’s struggles on the pitch.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

Some fans have urged Musk to buy Manchester United instead of buying Twitter.

Advertisement

Musk has a history of unconventional actions and comments, making it difficult sometimes to tell when he is joking.

His ambitions range from colonising Mars to creating a new sustainable energy economy, and in the process he has built the most valuable car company in the world, electric vehicle maker Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, and a slew of smaller firms. One is a tunnel maker called the Boring Company.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...Premium
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...

Musk has appeared to smoke marijuana in a podcast and fought U.S. regulators over his comments about his plans for Tesla, including an abandoned effort to take it private.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 08:30:22 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa wins over Bollywood: ‘It tickles your brain cells and makes you curious’

Featured Stories

Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11
Bihar Cabinet

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Premium
Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID
RTI reply

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID

Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states
Delhi Confidential

Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states

Premium
Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
In Uttar Pradesh

Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sportspersons greet the nation on Independence Day
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 17: Latest News