Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United

Updated: August 17, 2022 8:56:16 am
Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, on Tuesday tweeted that he was buying football club Manchester United Plc, without offering any details.
Musk has a history of being unconventional and making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal to secure Manchester United.
“I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome,” Musk said in a tweet. The team is controlled by the American Glazer family. Neither the family nor Musk immediately responded to a request for comment.
Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022
British newspaper The Daily Mirror reported last year that the Glazers were prepared to sell the club but only if they were offered in excess of 4 billion pounds.($4.84 billion)
Musk is currently trying to exit a $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company, which has taken him to court.
Manchester United is one of the world’s best supported football clubs. They have been champions of England a record 20 times and have won the European Cup, the most prestigious club competition in the global game, three times.
Dissatisfaction among fans at the Glazers’ perceived lack of ambition to bring in top players intensified after the club finished sixth in the English Premier League last season, while crosstown rivals Manchester City won a second successive title.
The football club had a market capitalisation of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday’s stock market close.
Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005, due to the team’s struggles on the pitch.
The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.
Some fans have urged Musk to buy Manchester United instead of buying Twitter.
Musk has a history of unconventional actions and comments, making it difficult sometimes to tell when he is joking.
His ambitions range from colonising Mars to creating a new sustainable energy economy, and in the process he has built the most valuable car company in the world, electric vehicle maker Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, and a slew of smaller firms. One is a tunnel maker called the Boring Company.
Subscriber Only Stories
Musk has appeared to smoke marijuana in a podcast and fought U.S. regulators over his comments about his plans for Tesla, including an abandoned effort to take it private.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11Premium
Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics dedicated to people, total now 100: Mann
Hooda: BJP-JJP coalition a non-performing govt that believes in event mgmt
Punjab: Under NDPS Act, 186 Proclaimed Offenders nabbed since July 5
Mann blames brain drain on unemployment: ‘houses lying locked in villages…not purna azadi’
Ahead of stubble burning season, Punjab appoints nodal officers, gives machines to farmers
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
In Delhi’s GK-1 market, woman is dragged on road in brazen snatching incident
While You Were Asleep: Pakistan beat the Netherlands, Raducanu shows no mercy to Williams and Kyrgios skips Davis Cup
‘Silence is the residue of fear’: Clint Smith
Daily Briefing: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Valley; Bilkis Bano and kin ‘numb’ over release of 11 convicts
When Sachin Pilgaonkar fell in love with Supriya despite their 10-year age gap, she thought he was married
Anurag Kashyap on making women-led films: ‘Male actors trust you when they are new, but slowly insecurity hits them’