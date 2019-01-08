Toggle Menu
Election candidates warned not to campaign at Asian Cuphttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/election-candidates-warned-not-to-campaign-at-asian-cup-5529239/

Election candidates warned not to campaign at Asian Cup

Candidates for Asian Football Confederation elections, including several FIFA Council seats, have been reminded they risk disciplinary action for campaigning this month at the Asian Cup.

Australia’s goalkeeper Mat Ryan goes airborne to block the ball during the AFC Asian Cup group B soccer match between Australia and Jordan at Hazza bin Zayed stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Candidates for Asian Football Confederation elections, including several FIFA Council seats, have been reminded they risk disciplinary action for campaigning this month at the Asian Cup.

The AFC’s election oversight panel warns in a letter sent Tuesday of “serious consequences of non-compliance with the rules.”

The month-long Asian Cup has brought candidates and voters to the United Arab Emirates ahead of the April 6 elections.

However, the election panel notes “in particular” no campaign activity should be done at the tournament, or any official functions organized by the AFC or FIFA.

The panel did not say if any candidates had potentially violated election rules.

Advertising

In the AFC presidential election, incumbent Sheikh Salman of Bahrain faces two rivals _ Mohamed Khalfan Al Romaithi of the UAE and Saoud Al-Mohannadi of Qatar.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar keen to prove themselves ahead of 2022
2 Pep Guardiola defends Manchester City's youth record following Brahim Diaz departure
3 AFC Asian Cup 2019: All Indian goals against Thailand were brilliant, says Shyam Thapa