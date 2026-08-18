Bizarre! Egypt coach collapses while trying to stop fight between his two wives

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan argues with referee Francois Letexier, of France, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

In a bizarre turn of events, Egypt men’s national team head coach Hossam Hassan collapsed while attempting to break up a brawl between his wife and his now ex-wife.

The incident took place at the cafe of an upscale hotel in Marina El Alamein, on Egypt’s North Coast. Vacationers were left stunned as Hassan’s two wives at the time, Howaida Al-Gharbawy and Dina Mostafa, became embroiled in a heated verbal exchange that soon escalated into a physical altercation.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Hassan attempted to intervene and defuse the situation but collapsed under the strain of the confrontation. Egyptian outlet Al-Arabiya subsequently reported that Hassan had divorced his first wife, Howaida Al-Gharbawy, with whom he has three children, in the aftermath of the incident.