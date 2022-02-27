Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming, EFL Cup final: When and where to watch

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming, EFL Cup final: The first domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs when Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the final of the League Cup. It will be the first time in five years that the competition will not be won by Manchester City. Liverpool is looking to win the League Cup for a record ninth time — it is currently tied on eight with City — while Chelsea has captured it five times, most recently in 2015.

Chelsea, which has already won the Club World Cup this month, lost on its last visit to Wembley Stadium — to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season. There is one Premier League game taking place, with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton. The teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification and are separated by two points.

Predicted lineups:

Chelsea: Kepa (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Marco Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

Liverpool: Kelleher (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis jones, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah

When will Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup final match start?

Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup final match will be on Sunday night (February 27).

What time will the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup final match begin?

Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup final match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup final match take place?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup final match will take place at Wembley Stadium.

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup final match be broadcast in India?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup final match will be broadcast live on MTV.

How to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup final match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup final match can be live-streamed on Voot Select.