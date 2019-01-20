Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe score three each as PSG rout Guingamp 9-0

Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe scored hat tricks as league leader Paris Saint-Germain crushed bottom club Guingamp 9-0 on Saturday.

Advertising

Neymar netted twice while Thomas Meunier was also on target as PSG avenged Guingamp’s League Cup quarterfinal win earlier this month .

The rout equaled PSG’s club record league win: 9-0 away to Troyes in 2016, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the star. The capital club won a French Cup game 10-0 in 1994.

PSG, which has a huge tally of 62 goals in 19 games, is now 13 points ahead of second-place Lille with two matches in hand. However, the win was marred by an injury to midfielder Marco Verratti, who limped off after 18 minutes.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 12th after taking down a long pass from Dani Alves, cutting inside a defender and finishing sharply with his right foot.

He then set up Mbappe in the 37th after they swapped passes and his fellow striker side-footed the ball in.

Just before halftime, Mbappe grabbed his second after Cavani tackled defender Felix Eboa Eboa on the edge of the penalty area and the loose ball rolled to him.

Guingamp forward Marcus Thuram _ son of France great Lilian _ was occasionally a threat but it was a dominant first-half display by PSG.

After the break, Guingamp fell apart as Cavani netted a second-half treble, Neymar had a goal confirmed after video reviews showed it crossing the line, and Mbappe swept home from close range to get his hat trick.

Mbappe moved further ahead in the league scoring charts with a career-best 17; Cavani has 14 and Neymar 13.

Advertising

Later Saturday, Cesc Fabregas is set to make his home debut as Monaco faces Strasbourg while Nimes meets Toulouse and Reims takes on Nice.

Lille won 2-1 at home to Amiens on Friday.