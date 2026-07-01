Dzeko reacts to US reporter’s joke about Bosnia: ‘Shows a lot about them’

Bosnia's Edin Dzeko jumps for the ball during the World Cup Group B soccer match against Switzerland in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Edin Dzeko reacted to an US reporter’s joke about how she could not point to Bosnia & Herzegovina on a map, setting up a spicy affair vs USA in the Round of 32 match in the World Cup. The reporter identified as ABC7’s Abigail Velez had said that she did not know where Bosnia was on the map while hyping USA’s chances against them.

“In the next round, Team USA will play Bosnia next Wednesday. And, one thing about Bosnia, I could not point out where it is on a a map. That’s because Team USA, we’re back, we’re better than ever. Get prepared Bosnia, because you don’t want it. You don’t want it like that. But you’re gonna get it,” Velez had said. She, however, has since apologized for the comment.