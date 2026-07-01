Dzeko reacts to US reporter’s joke about Bosnia: ‘Shows a lot about them’

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Edin Dzeko reacted to an US reporter’s joke about how she could not point to Bosnia & Herzegovina on a map, setting up a spicy affair vs USA in the Round of 32 match in the World Cup. The reporter identified as ABC7’s Abigail Velez had said that she did not know where Bosnia was on the map while hyping USA’s chances against them.
“In the next round, Team USA will play Bosnia next Wednesday. And, one thing about Bosnia, I could not point out where it is on a a map. That’s because Team USA, we’re back, we’re better than ever. Get prepared Bosnia, because you don’t want it. You don’t want it like that. But you’re gonna get it,” Velez had said. She, however, has since apologized for the comment.
Dzeko has since replied to the comment, telling talkSPORT, “That shows a lot about them. Not about us. I think the most important thing is what the guys in the American team, in the US team, think. And I think they are not going to underestimate us. They know we have qualities, and we know we have qualities. You are the favorites, but the knockout phase is totally different than the group stage.”
🤦♂️ “It says a lot about them, not us!”
😤 “The knockout phase is totally different to group stage…”
Edin Dzeko responds to US reporter’s ‘couldn’t point out where Bosnia is on a map’ jibe ahead of his side’s clash with the USMNT! 👀#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PuWmEYQ7LN
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 1, 2026
USA will look to attempt to win their first World Cup elimination game in 24 years when they face Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32 in Santa Clara, California. The Americans’ last, and only, knockout win came on June 17, 2002, when they defeated Mexico 2-0 in the round of 16 in South Korea.
The U.S. will once again play a knockout round match at a home World Cup in the San Francisco Bay area. The 1994 team made it out of group stage and faced Brazil at Stanford Stadium — less than 15 miles away from the site of this year’s game in Santa Clara — only to lose 1-0 to the eventual champions.
Since that round of 16 win over Mexico in 2002, the U.S. is 0-3 at that stage but are favored to advance against Bosnia, according to oddsmakers.