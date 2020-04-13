Eden Hazard says ‘it’s complicated’ to maintain quarantine diet plan

Eden Hazard has just scored one goal since joining Real Madrid. (Source: File Photo) Eden Hazard has just scored one goal since joining Real Madrid. (Source: File Photo)

Eden Hazard has once again come out and admitted that he is struggling to maintain his weight and fitness while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old forward has been having a torrid time ever since he joined Real Madrid in a €100 million move from Chelsea where he won the UEFA Europa League last season. After joining the La Liga club, he has been injured three times with the most recent being an ankle injury in late February.

By his own admission, the Belgian is struggling to adapt during this period of uncertainty, which has seen more than 1.8 million coronavirus infections globally.

“It’s complicated for me,” Hazard told RTBF, per Marca. “I’m trying not to eat a lot. I’m trying not to go into the pantry to eat a lot of buns, but it’s not easy.”

Last year, Hazard had also opened up about his lifestyle in an interview with AS, where he had said that his weight tends to fluctuate when he takes his eye off it.

“It is true. I will not hide it. When I am on vacation, I am on vacation,” he had said. “I gained five kilos in the summer. I am one of those who gain weight quickly and lose it fast if I pay attention.”

“When I was 18, in Lille, I weighed 73 kilos. Then, when I gained muscle mass, I went to 75. This summer I reached 80 kilos. I lost everything in ten days.”

Hazard, who has also suffered fractures and hamstring injuries this season, has made just 15 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring just once and registering five assists.

