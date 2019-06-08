Eden Hazard joins Real Madrid from Chelsea

Forward Eden Hazard has joined Real Madrid from Chelsea on a five-year deal, the La Liga club said in a statement on Friday.
— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) 7 June 2019
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 7 June 2019
Spanish media reports said Real paid Chelsea 100 million euros for the Belgium international, who was set to become a free agent in June 2020.