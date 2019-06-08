Toggle Menu
Eden Hazard joins Real Madrid from Chelseahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/eden-hazard-joins-real-madrid-from-chelsea-5770327/

Eden Hazard joins Real Madrid from Chelsea

Forward Eden Hazard has joined Real Madrid from Chelsea on a five-year deal, the La Liga club said in a statement on Friday.

Eden Hazard has joined Real Madrid from Chelsea on a five-year deal. (File Photo)

Spanish media reports said Real paid Chelsea 100 million euros for the Belgium international, who was set to become a free agent in June 2020.

