WATCH: Eden Hazard’s sensational goal against Liverpool receives applause from John Terry

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard on Wednesday scored a sensational goal against arch-rivals Liverpool in the League clash to end Jurgen Klopp’s side’s perfect run this season. With the score tied at 1-1, Hazard took it upon himself to break down the Reds’ defence and score a goal past Simon Mignolet to give his side a 2-1 victory and progress to the fourth round in the tournament.

Hazard went past Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the midfield and then took a swirl past Naby Kieta, before turning Alberto Moreno inside out to enter the six-yard box. Finding ample amount of gap, Hazard took a swing at the goal from an acute angle, that went straight on the top right corner. Mignolet had absolutely no chance to stop that one and Hazard went on to celebrate. The commentator said: “He may just… brilliant run by Hazard… Awwww! That is absolutely phenomenal!”

The goal from the Belgian forward was appreciated by former Chelsea captain John Terry who went on to describe him as the “best player in the world” in a post on his official Instagram account. “What a goal from @hazardeden_10. BEST player in the @premierleague and in the WORLD,” Terry wrote.

Chelsea will host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League clash as they will look to bounce back from the 0-0 draw against West Ham in their last league game.

