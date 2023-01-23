scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Eddie Nketiah gives Arsenal 3-2 win over Manchester United

Nketiah netted the winner in injury time with a back-heeled flick-on after a shot from Martin Odegaard to secure a crucial victory that keeps Arsenal five points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, center, scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Listen to this article
Eddie Nketiah gives Arsenal 3-2 win over Manchester United
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Eddie Nketiah kept Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge on track with two goals as the Gunners beat Manchester United 3-2 in a pulsating game at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Nketiah netted the winner in injury time with a back-heeled flick-on after a shot from Martin Odegaard to secure a crucial victory that keeps Arsenal five points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand.

United is the only team to have beaten Arsenal in the league this season and looked set to deal Mikel Arteta’s team another blow when Lisandro Martinez equalized in the 59th minute.

But Arsenal was finally rewarded for a period of relentless pressure over the last 10 minutes, with David De Gea having already denied Nketiah once from close range.

Marcus Rashford had put United ahead with a long-range strike in the 17th minute, but Nketiah responded seven minutes later when he headed in a cross from Granit Xhaka at the far post.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead for the first time in the 53rd when he collected the ball on the left flank, drove past Christian Eriksen and then curled in a strike from 25 yards that beat De Gea at the far post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir

But goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale then made a rare mistake as he collided with his own defender when trying to collect a corner, spilling the ball to Martinez — who reacted quickly to head in the equalizer.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 00:28 IST
Next Story

Devvrat’s posting, UGC directive: Slew of rapid changes at Vidyapith

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 22: Latest News
close