Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United players ruled out of Carabao Cup final against Man United

Newcastles and Manchester United collide in Sunday’s final at Wembley. The meeting is being dubbed as the battle of two rising forces in the Premier League who will hope to be going head-to-head at the top of the sport for years to come.

For Newcastle, the wait for a major piece of domestic silverware has been considerably longer — 68 years in fact since it won the FA Cup in 1955. And hopes of success had all but faded until Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund bought the club in 2021, making it arguably the richest in world soccer.

Howe’s team, which will be without suspended goalkeeper Nick Pope, still appears ahead of schedule and a trophy would underline his impressive work so far.

Howe was asked specifically about Joe Willock, Matt Targett and Joelinton. And since then, the pair have been spotted in training galleries released by the club.

Emil Krafth, who was down with an ACL injury, isn’t expected to feature since his out until next season.

Shaun Longstaff also will be out of action after sustaining a serious knee injury on Boxing Day.

Bruno Guimaraes, who has missed the last three Premier League games through suspension, will be back in action.

Joelinton is also available but Joe Willock is unsure of making it to the final and chances of him featuring stand at 50/50.