Ecuador stun Germany, script one of biggest upsets of FIFA World Cup 2026

With their fans chanting ‘Sí, se puede’ (meaning ‘yes, we can’) in the stands at the New York New Jersey stadium, Ecuador stunned four-time champions Germany 2-1 to secure their spot in the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday.
“It’s not about what it means to me; this is for the people,” said Sebastian Beccacece, Ecuador coach after the win. “The players have given them this qualification. Let them celebrate and enjoy it.”
Despite the defeat, Germany will still stay on top of Group E while Ecuador will likely qualify as the third-placed team from the group.
In the other game from Group E, which was being played simultaneously, Ivory Coast defeated Curacao 2-0. After both the games, Germany and Ivory Coast both have six points with two wins and a loss each while Ecuador had a win, a loss and a draw in their group stage encounters. Goals from Nicolas Pépé in each half helped Ivory Coast advance to the World Cup knockout round for the first time in the West African team’s history.
The Germans will play their round of 32 game on Monday at Foxborough, Massachusetts, most likely against Paraguay, Australia or Sweden.
In a game where Germany took the lead in the second minute itself, thanks to a goal from Leroy Sane, Ecuador levelled in the ninth minute, through Nilson Angulo before a 78th minute winner from Gonzalo Plata. When Angulo curled the ball through the legs of Aleksandar Pavlovic, beyond the desperate dive of Manuel Neuer, it was the South American nation’s first goal at the ongoing FIFA World Cup after they had taken 39 shots in their opening two games but without scoring.
Ecuador’s second goal, from Plata, came off a corner when he snuck ahead of his marker and stuck his boot out to nick the ball into goal half a second before Manuel Neuer’s gloves could grab at it.
“We were really looking forward to this before the World Cup began. It feels different today because we struggled so much in the first two matches,” said an emotional Plata. “It’s better this way; it’s a learning experience for us, and now we’ll go into the next round even more hungry for glory. This team believes strongly in itself. We have 26 players who will give their all for Ecuador. We’ve filled stadiums everywhere, our fans made us feel at home in every stadium. They deserve this more than anyone.”
Germany had a penalty decision from the on-field referee over-ruled by the VAR less than 30 seconds into the second half. Joel Ordóñez brought down Kai Havertz, which led to the penalty decision. But a video review ruled that Sané had first fouled Vite.
“We have to learn that after a good start and an early lead, we can play with more composure instead of suddenly switching positions too much. There was too much freestyle,” said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann while talking to German outlet ARD. “We just need to be more patient and stay a bit more structured in our positions. And if on top of that we’re giving the ball away too often, at some point it becomes difficult.”
Germany captain Joshua Kimmich was even more direct in his criticism of the team.
“We started well, but then we gave the ball away too cheaply and kept inviting them on. We made it easy for them and let them grow into the game. In the second half, the defeat was deserved,” Kimmich said.
Ecuador are now in the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup for the second time following their run to the round of 16 in 2006.
Coming into the clash with Ecuador, Germany had suffered just three defeats in their last 16 encounters (winning 11 games and drawing two). But despite their campaign starting with the heavy 7-1 victory over Curacao, Germany have not been able to keep a single clean sheet so far with the recently un-retired Manuel Neuer under the bar for the Germans.
In fact, the game against Ecuador was the nine successive World Cup game where Germany have leaked a goal.