Ecuador stun Germany, script one of biggest upsets of FIFA World Cup 2026

Ecuador's Gonzalo Plata (19) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Germany during the World Cup Group E soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. (AP Photo)

With their fans chanting ‘Sí, se puede’ (meaning ‘yes, we can’) in the stands at the New York New Jersey stadium, Ecuador stunned four-time champions Germany 2-1 to secure their spot in the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday.

“It’s not about what it means to me; this is for the people,” said Sebastian Beccacece, Ecuador coach after the win. “The players have given them this qualification. Let them celebrate and enjoy it.”

Despite the defeat, Germany will still stay on top of Group E while Ecuador will likely qualify as the third-placed team from the group.

In the other game from Group E, which was being played simultaneously, Ivory Coast defeated Curacao 2-0. After both the games, Germany and Ivory Coast both have six points with two wins and a loss each while Ecuador had a win, a loss and a draw in their group stage encounters. Goals from Nicolas Pépé in each half helped Ivory Coast advance to the World Cup knockout round for the first time in the West African team’s history.