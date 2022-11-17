scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Ecuador can handle pressure of playing hosts Qatar first, says Mena

Ecuador finished fourth in South American qualifying behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay to reach the World Cup finals for only the fourth time after missing out on Russia 2018 and Mena backed the team to give their best in Qatar.

Members of Ecuador's national soccer team arrive at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Ecuador will play the opening match in the World Cup against Qatar on Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Ecuador will have to overcome some opening-night nerves when they play hosts Qatar in the first match of the World Cup on Sunday, but forward Angel Mena is confident they can handle the pressure of the occasion.

Ecuador finished fourth in South American qualifying behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay to reach the World Cup finals for only the fourth time after missing out on Russia 2018 and Mena backed the team to give their best in Qatar.

“One of the keys will be the conviction we have to face this match,” Mena, whose side also take on the Netherlands and Senegal in Group A, told reporters.

“We shouldn’t change anything that we have shown during the qualifiers, we’ve become a solid team offensively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

“We’re focused on doing our best, we can handle the demands of this type of match. We’re obviously anxious because it’s the first game, but we’re aware of what we are playing for.”

Midfielder Carlos Gruezo said Qatar were likely to feel more pressure in front of their home fans. “We need to do things well and not think so much about them,” he added.

Ecuador’s forwards have failed to fire in recent warm-up games, with the team scoring only two goals in six matches, but Mena said that had not dented their confidence.

Advertisement

“It’s obvious we haven’t scored goals in the last few games, but we have a lot of optimism and confidence in the players who are here,” the 34-year-old added.

“We’re convinced that it will be a great World Cup and that everyone will fulfil their expectations… We’re very convinced there are going to be a lot of goals.”

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 11:27:56 pm
Next Story

3 dropped BJP leaders file papers as independent, Paatil warns of action

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 17: Latest News