Calcutta Football League 2019, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match?

Calcutta Football League 2019 Live Score, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football Today Match Live Streaming Online: East Bengal will look to secure a third straight win over local rivals Mohun Bagan, as the two sides are all set to take on each other in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division. The match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Both the sides missed out on a dream date in the finals of the recently-concluded Duran Cup after East Bengal made a semi-final exit. The traditional football rivals get ready to resume their old rivalry in the season’s first derby.

When is the Calcutta Football League Premier Division match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan?

The Calcutta Football League Premier Division match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will be played on Sunday, September 1. This is the first encounter between the two sides this season.

Where is Calcutta Football League Premier Division match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan being played?

The Calcutta Football League Premier Division match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is being played at the Salt Lake Stadium.

What time does Calcutta Football League Premier Division match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan begin?

The Calcutta Football League Premier Division match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan starts at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast Calcutta Football League Premier Division match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan?

The Calcutta Football League Premier Division match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will telecast on Sadhna News.

How do I watch online live streaming of Calcutta Football League Premier Division match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan?

The live streaming of Calcutta Football League Premier Division match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will be available on Sadhna News Bangla’s official YouTube Channel.