East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League LIVE: Manvir scores, EB 0-1 MBSG after 45 mins in Kolkata derby

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League Live Score and Updates: EB take on MBSG in Kolkata derby. (X/ East Bengal and X/Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to avenge their loss in the Durand Cup final against East Bengal last month where the red and goal brigade obliterated their green and maroon counterparts to win the title. On Monday, both sides will lock horns again in another Kolkata derby in a Calcutta Football League (CFL) encounter, this time at the Barasat Stadium.

East Bengal will keep faith in their second string side with coach Antonio Lopez Habas likely to persist with the team that has been playing the regional tournament. With the AFC Champions League 2 set to begin next week, the first choice players are most likely to be rested so as to not suffer injuries.

Story continues below this ad The Mohun Bagan lineup will likely Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad Liston Colaco and Lalengmawia Ralte, first team regulars who have taken part in the CFL this season. This one, however, will be a match where they will hope to salvage some pride after the Durand thrashing. Live Updates Sep 7, 2026 05:54 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: Half Time Aaaand here's the referee's whistle to bring an end to this half. Mohun Bagan hang on. East Bengal, started defensively but they switched to attack mode after conceding the goal. They'll hope for more of this in the second half while Mohun Bagan will look to hurt them on the counter. HT: EB 0-1 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:51 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 45'+2 | Bijay booked 3 mins added and East Bengal has gone into the attack. The left side of the ground has puddles where water has accumulated which is slowing the pace of the ball. A foul on Subhasish now and EB's Bijay goes into the book. EB 0-1 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:49 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 43' | Counters abound East Bengal now have a sense of urgency about them as they try to find an equalizer. They go high into the Mohun Bagan but lose the ball only for Mohun Bagan to counter. Sahal with a cross and Sayan can't get a good touch. EB 0-1 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:43 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: GOAL!!!! Sahal has the ball again, nutmegs Chaku and glides past another to take a shot but that's gone out. But Mohun Bagan don't have to wait for their goal for long as a long ball finds Manvir Singh and he slams one past the EB goalie Gourab and the ball has nestled in the back of the net!!! EB 0-1 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:40 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 35' | Ankan stands tall Ankan has been a revelation in the middle of the East Bengal defence, doing pretty well as the centre back position, thwarting every attempt by MBSG wingers to float in the ball for the headers. EB 0-0 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:36 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 31' | Passing letting both down Back from the hydration break and both teams get a chance to go forward but the passing have let them both down. Mohun Bagan have a free kick which is chested down by Manvir but East Bengal take the ball back. EB 0-0 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:33 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 28' | MBSG more aggressive Mohun Bagan have been the more aggressive of the two teams in the early goings of the match with East Bengal playing the waiting game, absorbing the pressure and trying to go on the counter. But they haven't been able to muster anything of note since that free kick early in the match. EB 0-0 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:28 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 24' | Long ranger deflected wide Subhasish with a floated cross which is cleared by East Bengal but it does not get far. Sahal has a chance to shoot but that's deflected for a corner. Nothing off it. Score still tied. EB 0-0 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:26 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 22' | Sahal's free kick defended Kiyan again tries to go inside and has been fouled near the right side. Mohun Bagan have a free kick. Sahal over it. Floats it inside but fails to clear the defender in the first post. EB 0-0 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:23 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 19' | Kiyan's run cut off Kiyan cuts inside and keeps on running but he is dispossessed on the edge of the East Bengal box. Might have done better if he would have passed rather than trying to do it all himself. EB 0-0 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:19 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 15' | Manvir can't find a player Manvir gets the ball near the edge of the East Bengal penalty box, skips past a few EB players and heads towards the left and tries a cross but defence deals with it. EB 0-0 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:15 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 10' | Mehtab's shot saved Mehtab Singh has the ball for Mohun Bagan and lets loose a grounded shot but the East Bengal goalie gets down in a flash and collects it. Mohun Bagan with the lion's share of the attack in the 1st 10 mins. EB 0-0 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:12 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 8' | Free kick wasted Apuia fouls and East Bengal have the free kick in a great area. And the shot is attempted on goal and that has gone out!!! Could have been dangerous but EB could not take advantage. EB 0-0 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:10 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: 6' | Sayan misjudges his header Great cross from Kiyan and Sayan could not judge the ball and ball bounces off an East Bengal defender and goes for a corner. Sahal to take but East Bengal clear. EB 0-0 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 05:06 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: Kick off And we have kicked off. Mohun Bagan with the ball and have put the ball out of play with a throw for East Bengal. Nothing off it as the ball has found its way safely into the gloves of the MBSG keeper. EB 0-0 MBSG Sep 7, 2026 04:59 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: Last time they met The last time these two sides met, East Bengal absolutely blew Mohun Bagan away 4-1 in the Durand Cup final. Edmund Lalrindika scored a first half hattrick while Bipin scored another. Mohun Bagan got one back courtesy of Manvir. Sep 7, 2026 04:56 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: Starting Xis East Bengal: Gourab Shaw (GK), Jay Baz, Monotosh Roy, Ankan Bhattacharjee, Bikram Pradhan, Tanmay (c), Chaku, Uttam, Bijay, Akash Hembram, Manotos Maji Mohun Bagan: Deeprobhat (GK), Raj Basfore, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose (c), Tanmoy, Apuia, Kiyan Nassiri, Sayan Banerjee, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh Sep 7, 2026 04:53 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: Hello and Welcome Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be aiming for revenge as they take on East Bengal in the Calcutta Football League. The two teams last met in the Durand Cup final where East Bengal thrashed their archrivals 4-1 to win the title. Follow us live to find out what happens today. Edmund scored a hat-trick in the first half. (ISL photo/File) East Bengal hammer Mohun Bagan SG 4-1 to win record-equalling 17th Durand Cup title Edmund Lalrindika scored a first-half hat-trick as East Bengal ran riot early in the match and then efficiently shut up shop in the second half to beat their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG 4-1 in the final of the 2026 Durand Cup on Sunday. East Bengal have thus won the Durand Cup for the 17th time, equalling Mohun Bagan’s record as the most succesfull team in the 139-year history of the tournament. Bipin Singh started the scoring for East Bengal in the 10th minute. Edmund scored just two minutes later and then scored again in the 22nd minute to leave Bagan trailing 3-0. Manvir Singh got one back for Bagan right after the drinks break in the 33rd minute but Edmund then restored East Bengal’s three-goal lead in the 44th minute.

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