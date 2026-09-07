East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League 2026/27 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Derby

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League Live Streaming: EBFC take on MBSG in the Kolkata Derby. (X/Durand Cup)

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League live streaming: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns once again, just over two weeks after the Durand Cup final where the Red and Yellow Brigade thrashed their Green and Maroon counterparts 4-1 to win the title.

Mohun Bagan will have revenge on their mind after that abject defeat last month while East Bengal will hope to continue their top form. The match, played in the Barasat Stadium will likely see East Bengal coach Antonio Lopez Habas field most of their reserve side with the first team players sitting out due to East Bengal’s campaign in the AFC Champions League 2 set to begin next week.