East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League 2026/27 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Derby

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League live streaming: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns once again, just over two weeks after the Durand Cup final where the Red and Yellow Brigade thrashed their Green and Maroon counterparts 4-1 to win the title.
Mohun Bagan will have revenge on their mind after that abject defeat last month while East Bengal will hope to continue their top form. The match, played in the Barasat Stadium will likely see East Bengal coach Antonio Lopez Habas field most of their reserve side with the first team players sitting out due to East Bengal’s campaign in the AFC Champions League 2 set to begin next week.
The Super Giant, meanwhile, are likely to deploy Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad Liston Colaco and Lalengmawia Ralte, all first team regulars which might be a reaction to last month’s derby defeat. Both teams are coming into this match on the back of big wins with East Bengal defeating United Kolkata 3-0, while Mohun Bagan thrashed BSS Sporting by the same scoreline. .
When is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match will be played on Monday, September 7, 2026, kicking off at 5 PM IST.
Where is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match being played?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match will be held at the Barasat Stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match live on TV?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match does not have an official broadcaster.
Where to live stream the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League match live streaming will be available on the No. 10 app and website.