East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield 2026 Final live streaming: When, where to watch Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan take on East Bengal in a Kolkata Derby in the IFA Shield 2026 final. (File)

Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal will renew their storied rivalry with another chapter on Thursday as they lock horns in the IFA Shield 2026 final.

The two sides last met in August, clashing in the Durand Cup final. The Mariners are the defending champions of the Shield title, having edged out East Bengal 2-1 in the final last year. However, East Bengal will draw confidence from their emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the Durand final two months ago.

Edmund Lalrindika scored a first-half hat-trick as East Bengal ran riot early in the match and then efficiently sealed a 4-1. East Bengal equalled Mohun Bagan’s record as the most successful team in the 139-year history of the tournament with their 17th title.