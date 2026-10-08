East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield 2026 Final live streaming: When, where to watch Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal will renew their storied rivalry with another chapter on Thursday as they lock horns in the IFA Shield 2026 final.
The two sides last met in August, clashing in the Durand Cup final. The Mariners are the defending champions of the Shield title, having edged out East Bengal 2-1 in the final last year. However, East Bengal will draw confidence from their emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the Durand final two months ago.
Edmund Lalrindika scored a first-half hat-trick as East Bengal ran riot early in the match and then efficiently sealed a 4-1. East Bengal equalled Mohun Bagan’s record as the most successful team in the 139-year history of the tournament with their 17th title.
When is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield 2026 final?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield 2026 final will be played on Thursday, October 8, 2026, kicking off at 6:15 PM IST.
Where is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield 2026 final being played?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield 2026 final will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield 2026 final live on TV?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield 2026 final will not be televised live in India.
Where to live stream the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield 2026 final?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield 2026 final Live streaming will be available on FanCode.
Mohun Bagan SG predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK) — Asish Rai, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose — Deepak Tangri, Samir Zeljkovic — Lallianzuala Chhangte, Miguel Figueira, Liston Colaco — Lee Erwin.
East Bengal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Phurba Lachenpa (GK) — Hardik Bhatt, Lalchungnunga, David Zivulic, Sandip Mandi — Jeakson Singh, Mohamad Rashid — Dani Ramirez, Bipin Singh, PV Vishnu — David Lalhlansanga.