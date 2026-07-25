East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, Durand Cup 2026: EB 0-0 MBSG; Open start to Kolkata derby

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, Durand Cup 2026: The last Kolkata Derby had far-reaching effects on the ISL's title race. (PTI Photo)

The 135th Durand Cup kicks off today with the Kolkata Derby. Just over two months ago, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG played a thriller of a match in the Indian Super League (ISL) at a packed Salt Lake Stadium. The match had far-reaching effects on the title race but more importantly, it gave a glimpse of just how vibrant Indian football can be at a time when questions hung over its very existence.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Jason Cummings equalising for Bagan five minutes after Edmund put East Bengal in front. The result worked in East Bengal’s favour, with the red and yellow brigade winning the title for the first time, their first national league title overall in 22 years.

Story continues below this ad Mohun Bagan enter the tournament as the competition’s most successful club, having won the Durand Cup 17 times. East Bengal are close behind with 16 titles. NorthEast United FC, however, are the defending champions, having defeated Diamond Harbour in last year’s final. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF EAST BENGAL VS MOHUN BAGAN, DURAND CUP 2026: Live Updates Jul 25, 2026 05:23 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: 20 mins gone And no goals to report. Bagan have nearly 70 percent possession thus far but neither side have managed to trouble the opposition goalkeeper two much. Bipin seemed to have been released on the right wing with a long ball but Mehtab manages to get to it and clear the danger. Jul 25, 2026 05:20 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: 18 mins gone, East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan Kiyan Nassiri released down the right and he plays a well weighted through ball in the box. Sahal takes it and goes for the shot but it is too weak, Prabhsukhan Gill able to make the save quite easily. Jul 25, 2026 05:16 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: Bagan slowly coming into their own 14th min: Liston Colaco has been a handful down the left-hand flank as Bagan slowly seem to be starting to take control of this match. As stated earlier, the fingerprints of the two coaches is starting to be seen already in the two sides. East Bengal looking somewhat comfortable at the moment in a low block, Bagan also not looking too lost in possession. An interesting stalemate. Jul 25, 2026 05:10 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: Rohit Danu catching the eye early... 9th min: His performances with Inter Kashi last season has earned him a big ticket move to East Bengal and so far, he seems to be doing a good job impressing the Mariners. Danu cut in from the left and drilled in a shot along the ground to the near post, it went just wide. Jul 25, 2026 05:06 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: 4 mins gone, good start for East Bengal The red-and-golds get an early free kick on the right but it comes to nothing with Bipi kicking it out of play. This is an interesting clash of coaching philosophies -- Habas's teams tend to like defending and springing on the counter while Dilmperis's Punjab FC preferred to have more possession and play more expansively last season. Jul 25, 2026 05:02 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: KICK OFF! All right, we are up and running for the new season of Indian football. Both Bagan and East Bengal in their home colours. No kicking the ball out of play at kick off, something we saw of a lot at the World Cup that just went by. Jul 25, 2026 04:54 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: The last time these two sides faced each other... ... we were all reminded of what Indian football could be. Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal were locked 0-0 until the 85th minute. From there until the end of the match 13 minutes later, there was a goal for East Bengal (and a celebration like they had won the league) an equaliser for Bagan, Bipin Singh made a mess of a goalscoring chance for the umpteenth time, his goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill made an astonishing save with his left foot and East Bengal scorer Edmund Lalrindika received a red card. All in front of a Salt Lake Stadium packed to the rafters and feeling every second of the game. One would be forgiven for thinking that Indian football and the Indian Super League (ISL) was thriving if this match on Sunday was their introduction to this world. READ MORE. Jul 25, 2026 04:52 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: What the coaches said... Antonio Lopez Habas starts his tenure at East Bengal with a match against just their biggest rivals, who also happen to be his old team. "No nostalgia. We have to think about the present and the future, because the past is the past," he said. "I absolutely respect my trajectory in India, with my players and the fans. But now it's another job, another side, for professional life. I have to fight for my dream now." Dilmperis had a lot of complaints about decisions going the way of the big clubs like Bagan and East Bengal. Now he is helming Bagan himself and he is under no illusions about how big this game is. "Starting with a derby against East Bengal is something that makes me feel excited, because this is the reason why football exists," he said. "Joining a club like Mohun Bagan, with this fan base, the owner, the history and huge expectations, creates for me not anxiety but big motivation." Jul 25, 2026 04:49 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: On the Durand Cup First held all the way back in 1888, the Durand Cup is the oldest existing tournament in Asia and the fifth oldest national football competition in the world. It is organised by the Indian Armed Forces and marks the start of the football season in the country. This year, there are 24 teams including clubs from the Indian Super League, I-League, I-League 2, the Armed Forces and Sri Lankan side Defenders FC. Jul 25, 2026 04:47 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: The lineups... East Bengal: Gill (gk), Anwar, Mandi, Jay, Chungnunga, Jeakson, Rohit, David, Danu, Bipin, Edmund Mohun Bagan: Kaith (gk), Subhasish, Bheke, Mehtab, Tekcham, Apuia, Thapa, Sahal, Kiyan, Liston, Manvir Jul 25, 2026 04:47 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome! The 2026 Durand Cup, one of the oldest football tournaments in the world, kicks off with a match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, one of the oldest, and biggest, derbies in the world. It couldn't be a more fitting occassion. Stay tuned for more updates! East Bengal end 22-year wait for national title in dramatic final day of ISL East Bengal were second on the league table for the first half of their final match of the season after going 1-0 down to Inter Kashi but fought back to win 2-1. (ISL Photo) It was April 2004. Bhaichung Bhutia, Douglas da Silva and Dipankar Roy were on the scoresheet the last time East Bengal confirmed a national league title for themselves. The National Football League was the top flight of Indian football at the time, and this was East Bengal’s third time winning it in four seasons, apart from successfully defending the title that year. Their next league title came on Thursday, after a gap of 22 long years, and it came thanks to goals from a Spaniard and a Palestinian. READ MORE

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd