East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch Kolkata Derby

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026: One of football’s oldest and most famed rivalries – the Kolkata Derby between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan – will kick off the 135th Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia. The blockbuster clash will be played on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), with kick-off scheduled for 5:00 PM IST.
Mohun Bagan enter the tournament as the competition’s most successful club, having won the Durand Cup 17 times. East Bengal are close behind with 16 titles. NorthEast United FC, however, are the defending champions, having defeated Diamond Harbour in last year’s final.
The 2026 edition features 24 teams, including clubs from the Indian Super League, I-League, I-League 2, the Armed Forces, and Sri Lankan side Defenders FC. The teams have been divided into six groups of four, with the six group winners and the two best second-placed teams progressing to the quarterfinals.
When is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup 2026 match?
The opening match of the Durand Cup 2026 between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played on Saturday, July 25.
Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match be played?
The Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata. The match will start at 5.00 pm.
Where can I watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026 match live on TV?
The Durand Cup 2026 opener between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will be telecast live on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD in India.
Where can I live stream the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026 match?
The Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.