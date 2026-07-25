East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch Kolkata Derby

East Bengal take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the opener of Durand Cup 2026. (ISL Media)

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026: One of football’s oldest and most famed rivalries – the Kolkata Derby between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan – will kick off the 135th Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia. The blockbuster clash will be played on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), with kick-off scheduled for 5:00 PM IST.

Mohun Bagan enter the tournament as the competition’s most successful club, having won the Durand Cup 17 times. East Bengal are close behind with 16 titles. NorthEast United FC, however, are the defending champions, having defeated Diamond Harbour in last year’s final.